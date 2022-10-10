Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Halloran season ends at district tournament
SPRINGBORO — The golf season for Clinton County ended Thursday at the Division I Southwest District tournament here at Heatherwoode Golf Club. Tommy Halloran of Wilmington had a 98 (50-48) on the par 71 layout. The course measured 6,619 yards on Thursday. CJ Scohy of Bellbrook was the district...
wnewsj.com
No. 20 Otterbein puts down Wilmington College in 3
WILMINGTON – Otterbein University rode its offense to 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 defeat of the Wilmington College volleyball team Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Fred Raizk Arena. The Cardinals, who checked in at No. 20 in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, tallied...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Farmers Market Truck-n-Treat and final market of the season is 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Clinton County Courthouse Square parking lot. Kids can enjoy “trunk-n-treat” while they and their parents shop at the vendors’ booths; treats available while supplies last. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Wilmington College Agronomy Club will share info about the ag program at WC and activities; and, Kasey, SNAP Educator from OSU Extension, will be there with info on the importance of adding apples to our diets.
wnewsj.com
Week 9 Preview: Wilmington at Western Brown
Wilmington will be riding a five-game win streak in to Friday night’s game with Western Brown. The Broncos, 7-1 and ranked No. 5 in the latest Ohio prep football poll in Division III, will be the ultimate test for Ryan Evans’ Hurricane. “Western Brown doesn’t make too many...
wnewsj.com
Western Brown hands Wilmington JV 2-0 defeat
The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 21-25, 18-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court. Lauren Harmeling had four points, a kill, an ace and four digs. Lilly Trentman had two points, three kills and six digs. Lauren Diels had one point, two kills and an ace.
wnewsj.com
New Richmond JV posts win over Wilmington
NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday night. Aidynne Tippett had two digs and a point. Taija Walker had a kill, a dig and a block. Lauren Diels had a point and two digs. Lilly Trentman had four points, a kill, two aces and a dig.
wnewsj.com
American Division leader tops Hurricane in 3
NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 13-25, 10-25, 11-25 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division volleyball. New Richmond clinches the American Division championship with the win, standing at 9-0 in the league. The Lions are 20-1 overall. Wilmington falls to 13-7 overall,...
wnewsj.com
Week 9 Preview: Clermont NE at East Clinton
East Clinton will celebrate Homecoming this week against Clermont Northeastern. The Astros and Rockets are both 2-6 on the year. Neither has won an SBAAC National Division game in two tries. “CNE has one of the top rushers in the league in Jake Mott, a nice looking QB, and their...
wnewsj.com
Jeff Madden named Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander at Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Lieutenant Jeff D. Madden was recently named commander at the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Madden was promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant Sept. 25 by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Madden began his Patrol career in September 2012 as...
wnewsj.com
Schlichter charged with drug possession
Art Schlichter, former Ohio State quarterback and Fayette County native, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession. According to WSYX ABC 6 out of Columbus, while responding to a report of an overdose, Schlichter, 62, was found unresponsive...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East homecoming candidates selected
The Miami East High School homecoming court for 2022 has been selected. King and queen candidates include, left to right, Delaney Osborne, Carter Bevan, Kinley Lavender, Clark Bennett, Lindi Snodgrass, Ethan Gudorf, Adilyn Richter, Isaac Beal, Alicya Kearns, Dylan Arthur, Megan Gilliland, Connor Dalton. Royalty will be crowned at Friday’s homecoming football game at the high school on Oct. 14.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College honors Willard Lane as Philanthropist-of-the-Year; posthumous award recognizes local icon’s generosity of giving and spirit
WILMINGTON — Willard E. Lane attended Wilmington College for only one year, 1941-42, yet that experience impacted his life to the extent he stated a few years ago, “I don’t know where I’d be if not for Wilmington College.”. Indeed, he traced WC’s influence from his...
WOUB
As charter schools continue to open in the Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to gain popularity
CINCINNATI (WOUB) – A small private school in Michigan with ties to former President Donald Trump is shaping how thousands of students are educated in publicly funded charter schools across the country, including right here in the Ohio Valley. Cincinnati Classical Academy is one of the newest charter schools...
