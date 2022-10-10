Read full article on original website
James Earle “Jimmy” Felker
James Earle “Jimmy” Felker, 74, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Affectionately known as “Big Daddy” to his five grandchildren, Mr. Felker was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and spent the majority of his life in Middle Tennessee. He was a graduate of Hillwood High School in Nashville and went on to play collegiate golf at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla. He spent more than 40 years as a residential builder as the owner of Felker Construction.
Eddie Dean Kincaid
Eddie Dean Kincaid, age 72, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed from this life and through the Gates of Glory with his children by his side on September 18, 2022. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie D. and Maxine Brown Kincaid, also grandson, Aiden Matthew Kincaid. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer (David) Sewell; sons, Richard Dean Kincaid & Samuel Derrick (Ashley) Kincaid; brother, William Richard Kincaid; sisters, Linda Gail Johnson and Betty Jo Underwood; granddaughters, Shelsea (Seth) Moss, McKenzie Sewell, Annslee & Hazel Kincaid; and great grandchildren, Journey, Gracelynn & Paxton Moss.
Week 8 Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week: Nolensville's Jackson Bandy and BGA's Donovan Nevils
The week 8 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week vote was out closest one yet!. In fact, we voting closed late on Wednesday night, we had our first-ever tie with Nolensville junior Jackson Bandy and Battle Ground Academy senior Donovan Nevils each receiving 36.9% of the vote. Bandy and...
22-year-old woman killed Wednesday in Williamson County storm
A 22-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree during Wednesday evening's severe storms. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the woman was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV in the 1700 block of Old Natchez Trace in Franklin when "a large tree fell from the left side of the road," striking her vehicle around 4:31 p.m.
Volleyball: Brentwood punches state tournament ticket, Ravenwood, BA fall one game short
After duking it out for the Region 6 crown on Tuesday night, Battle of the Woods rivals Brentwood and Ravenwood took on a new set of opponents in the sectional round on Thursday night with a state tournament bid on the line. Brentwood (33-10) swept District 9 champion and Region...
Nashville approves $50M plan to address homelessness
Despite some skepticism, Metro councilmembers and local nonprofit leaders alike are celebrating the approval of a $50 million plan from the mayor's office as a big step forward in solving Nashville’s homeless crisis. “It's definitely moving in the right direction, and on paper, $50 million sounds like a lot,”...
WMC, Bone and Joint Institute, Blood Assurance to hold blood drive Oct. 18
Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee will host a blood drive with Blood Assurance on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The mobile blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the BJIT parking lot at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin, with donors receiving a fall-inspired coffee mug.
Roundup: What analysts are saying about Nashville’s housing market
Greater Nashville Realtors reported last week that home sales in the Nashville area were down 13.5 percent in September. Here’s what analysts have been saying about the Nashville residential real estate market in recent weeks:. According to Redfin, Nashville saw the biggest year-over-year increase in the typical down payment...
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor
Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
Registration open for 2022 PumpkinFest costume and community scarecrow contests
Registration is now open for PumpkinFest's costume contest and community scarecrow contest ahead of the 37th annual celebration. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., on Franklin's Main Street and historic square with more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, 30 food and beverage vendors, KidZone, Autumn Alley interactive experiences, live entertainment and much more.
Brentwood volleyball wins Region 6 tournament, Bruins, Ravenwood advance to sectionals
It was an all-Brentwood evening at Independence High School on Tuesday night as the Brentwood Bruins defeated Ravenwood 3-1 in the Region 6 Championship match. The Bruins (32-10) started out the first set of the championship match on a 5-0 run, determined to get revenge on the Raptors (13-11) for sweeping Brentwood during the district championship last week.
