ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explains icy postgame exchange with Vanderbilt's Clark Lea

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSThi_0iTV6ePe00

OXFORD − Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has an explanation for what went down in what appeared to be an icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea after the Rebels' 52-28 win on Saturday.

Lea and Kiffin shared a few words after the game, which included the No. 9 Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) keeping their starting offense on the field up three scores late in the fourth quarter and continuing to throw passes from quarterback Jaxson Dart to receiver Jonathan Mingo with the game well out of hand. Though Dart and Mingo weren't on the field for the final few plays, the Rebels scored a touchdown on the final drive to extend the score further.

"Sometimes things happen in the heat of the game and you don't really feel great about it," Kiffin said Monday. "Even though our players get mad at me, I probably should've taken a knee there. And I told him that."

REAL CONTENDER?What Lane Kiffin needs to fix for Ole Miss to belong in the College Football Playoff mix

PERSEVERANCE:How Jonathan Mingo came back from injury to set new Ole Miss receiving record

Kiffin said he explained to Lea that Mingo needed a yard to break Ole Miss' single-game receiving record, and the plan was to keep Dart and Mingo on the field for one play, throw a hitch route, let Mingo get the record and then get out of bounds. But the way Vanderbilt covered Mingo on the first four plays of the drive took away that option.

So the Rebels were already inside the red zone by the time Mingo caught his pass to break the record. And from there, Kiffin wanted to reward walk-on running back Matt Jones for his contributions to the team once the Rebels were inside the 5-yard line.

"Matt Jones has been the service team player of the week four weeks in a row," Kiffin said. "So we moved him up and brought him on the trip. So I kind of got caught up in that. But (Lea) didn't really like how it felt."

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

Comments / 5

mack byrd
3d ago

Really. Kiffen just showed what a piece of crap he really is. Game in hand take a knee. Why risk any players health on a meaningless play . And run up the score for absolutely no reason. He's trash.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game

Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vucommodores.com

Commodore Coach Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Mississippi Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
vinepair.com

A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight

The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#American Football#Rebels#Sec
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mississippian

Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk

When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
OXFORD, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor

Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
BRENTWOOD, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Top 15 Upcoming Concerts in Nashville

Nashville has become a very popular tour destination for musicians across the world. From Maren Morris to Jason Aldean to Lizzo to Post Malone, the 2022 concert lineup this fall is incredible in Music City. Make sure to get one of these top 15 upcoming concerts in Nashville on your calendar.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy