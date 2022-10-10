ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Voted: Best middle blocker in high school volleyball is...?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
We came up with our list of the middle blockers among the city/area high school volleyball teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek.

Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll.

After all the votes were in, you have given us your answer.

According to the readers of the Enquirer, the B.O.B. — the Best Of Battle Creek among middle blockers — is Mackenzie Hale of Union City. Julia Hall of Pennfield was second and Nia Love of Battle Creek Central was third in the voting.

Here is the winning bio:

Mackenzie Hale

School: Union City

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A six-rotation player having a big senior year, Mackenzie Hale is capable of playing anywhere on the floor. As a middle blocker she is a good two-way player, showing good defense and hitting ability.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

