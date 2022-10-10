Read full article on original website
Martinez resigns, De León, Cedillo under pressure to follow
One day after Nury Martinez resigned from the Los Angeles City Council in the fallout of the City Hall racism scandal, the wait continues Thursday to see if Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo will follow suit. Both are under widespread pressure to step down following the weekend...
2urbangirls.com
Caretaker appointed after Nury Martinez resigns, special election being considered
LOS ANGELES – Following Nury Martinez’s resignation from the Los Angeles City Council, the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst will serve as a non-voting caretaker of the Sixth District effective immediately, under an appointment by Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. In a statement, O’Farrell also said...
LA Council Meeting Canceled as Embattled Members Rebuff Resignation Calls
Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters.
Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal
Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
2urbangirls.com
LA councilwoman resigns from council seat after making racist comments
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday, days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6,...
'We all feel broken' - LA mayor on racial controversy
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks out after city council member Nury Martinez resigns from her seat for making racist remarks.
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.
Nury Martinez Takes Leave Of Absence From City Council After Leaked Audio Scandal; L.A. County Labor Federation President Steps Down – Update
UPDATED, 9:16 AM: Nury Martinez said that she is taking a leave of absence from her Los Angeles City Council position after the disclosure of an audio recording in which she made racist remarks in conversation with three others. Martinez notably did not resign from the council, despite widespread calls...
2urbangirls.com
Political corruption takes center stage of LA Mayoral, Sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County residents will open their mailboxes this week and inside will be their highly coveted ballot to elect a new Los Angeles Mayor and decide whether to re-elect Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to another four-year term. 2UrbanGirls encourages a “yes” vote for Rick Caruso and Alex...
‘It makes my temper burn’: In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign
The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
Councilman Mike Bonin tearfully addresses enraged crowd at LA City Council meeting
Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his Black adopted son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
Who Are the Key Suspects In Leaking the Racist City Hall Audio?
Speculation abounds about the leak of hate-filled audio from an Oct. 2021 meeting as federal public corruption officials continue the City Hall sweep dubbed “Operation Casino Loyale” The post Who Are the Key Suspects In Leaking the Racist City Hall Audio? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilwoman Raman seeks committee on city governance reform amid scandal
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations.
Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
citywatchla.com
Kevin De Leon - Time to Go
He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
kcrw.com
LA Fed of Labor amassed influence thanks to Latino political power
The leaked meeting audio about redistricting between LA City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León included LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. He resigned last night. The Fed represents hundreds of unions and labor organizations, and is regarded as a “clearing house of labor”...
2urbangirls.com
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership
There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
californiaglobe.com
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
