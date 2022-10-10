ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal

Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Nury Martinez
Mike Bonin
Karen Bass
KTLA

'It makes my temper burn': In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Mike Bonin tearfully addresses enraged crowd at LA City Council meeting

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his Black adopted son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn't signed and wasn't for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilwoman Raman seeks committee on city governance reform amid scandal

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Kevin De Leon - Time to Go

He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age." -From Kevin De Leon's Website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

LA Fed of Labor amassed influence thanks to Latino political power

The leaked meeting audio about redistricting between LA City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León included LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. He resigned last night. The Fed represents hundreds of unions and labor organizations, and is regarded as a "clearing house of labor"...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership

There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA

