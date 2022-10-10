ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
WFAA

Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Six Flags implements enhanced public safety measures

DALLAS — Anyone wanting to take a trip to Six Flags Over Texas anytime soon will want to be aware of some new safety measures the theme park has implemented. These safety measures include x-ray screenings for all bags coming into the park and limiting the size of bags that can be brought in. The new maximum bag size, effective Friday, is 12" by 12" by 6".
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
357
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy