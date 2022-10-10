Read full article on original website
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote. Here's how many new voters are registered in Texas
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Over the weekend and into Tuesday, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Dallas held registration drives. It’s a final push to encourage people to register. Diane Tasian, the president of the LWV in Dallas, told WFAA the voter registration is only the first...
REWIND: Safety inspections make for smooth rides at the State Fair
DALLAS — More than 70 rides makeup the Midway at the State Fair of Texas, some of them old and familiar, others newly added. Picking the right thrills for fairgoers is the job of Rusty Fitzgerald, the State Fair’s Senior Vice President. “I try to keep the Midway...
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — ead this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
Does Airbnb's 'anti-party' software work? 6,700 people in Texas found out
DALLAS — Last year, Airbnb rolled out a new "anti-party" software to prevent people from booking short stays and then holding a rager. As it turns out, plenty of people in Texas found that out. Airbnb officials on Monday said 6,700 people were deterred by the company's anti-party systems...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Six Flags implements enhanced public safety measures
DALLAS — Anyone wanting to take a trip to Six Flags Over Texas anytime soon will want to be aware of some new safety measures the theme park has implemented. These safety measures include x-ray screenings for all bags coming into the park and limiting the size of bags that can be brought in. The new maximum bag size, effective Friday, is 12" by 12" by 6".
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth appear to be easing -- but at least one analysis warns that another spike could be looming
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. Rental rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth apartment market are slowing their roll after hurtling higher during the pandemic -- but at least one forecast calls for more double-digit percentage increases in the year ahead.
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
WFAA
Fall in name only? Why it might be a bit before we see fall colors in North Texas
DALLAS — It is that time of the year! Fall fashion, foods, pumpkins and harvest festivals are in full swing, but our plants have not gotten the memo! What gives?. It is still a bit early to see many changes across North Texas, but some fall colors are definitely being spotted across the northern part of the country.
FC Dallas embracing 'new competition, new slate' as they host Minnesota United FC in MLS Cup Playoffs
FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas is set to host Minnesota United FC in the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 17 at Toyota Stadium and it'll be the first home playoff match since Oct. 31, 2018 when the club hosted the Portland Timbers. FC...
WFAA
