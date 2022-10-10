ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

You Voted: Best OL/DL in high school football is...?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
We came up with our list of the top offensive/defensive linemen among the city/area high school football teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek.

Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll.

After all the votes were in, you have given us your answer.

According to the readers of the Enquirer, the B.O.B. — the Best Of Battle Creek among offensive/defensive linemen — is Drew Priddy of Olivet. Claude Wart of Tekonsha was second and Kai Williams of Athens was third in the voting.

Here is the winning bio:

Drew Priddy

School: Olivet

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: A four-year starter for defending league champ Olivet, Drew Priddy is a two-time All-State selection. With Priddy leading the way, showcasing the kind of frame college scouts are looking for along with great athleticism for his size, the Eagles had more than 2,200 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Return daily and vote early and often for who you think is the top player at each position in high school football.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

