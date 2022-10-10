This woman has destroyed so many lives. She has put families in danger after the mandate she has in place. After so many people have gotten let go because they wouldn’t take the vaccine. Not understanding that taking the vaccine these people have gotten and given the virus to others. The audacity to take peoples lively hood away is evil. The pandemic has been over, and she still hasn’t taken the mandate away. She may say well people in the medical field must have it. That is not correct. These could be tested often. She also said it was okay to have Covid and could go to work as long as they had the vaccine. What a hypocrite!! She is being sued because she has also rejected the exceptions of the people who had religious exceptions. The only thing she knows is money and power. Get this selfish arrogant politician out! And give the people who really need their jobs back! She doesn’t give a damm about the north western Maine places like Farmington , Jay, Livermore falls.
Related
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
Maine GOP candidate apologizes for comparing regulators to rapists
Brewer lawyer suspended but allowed to keep working
Ed Thelander, Republican candidate for CD-1, sits down with 207
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
Golden, in rare break with Mills, calls for Maine to take a more aggressive stance in lobster fight
In Maine visit, new Boston Fed president says higher interest rates likely to continue
Maine lobstermen call on state to file suit against NOAA
RELATED PEOPLE
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Republicans speak out over rising heating cost
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
Southern Maine begins to see peak foliage conditions
Mainers experiencing homelessness need more resources, advocates say
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
Surging home heating costs squeeze Maine homeowners and suppliers
Maine coalition urges regulators to reject delaying PFAS reporting law
NEWS CENTER Maine
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 18