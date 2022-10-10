ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 18

AP_000833.e3eacfe38cfa4ad59678f01e3ad23562.0142
1d ago

This woman has destroyed so many lives. She has put families in danger after the mandate she has in place. After so many people have gotten let go because they wouldn’t take the vaccine. Not understanding that taking the vaccine these people have gotten and given the virus to others. The audacity to take peoples lively hood away is evil. The pandemic has been over, and she still hasn’t taken the mandate away. She may say well people in the medical field must have it. That is not correct. These could be tested often. She also said it was okay to have Covid and could go to work as long as they had the vaccine. What a hypocrite!! She is being sued because she has also rejected the exceptions of the people who had religious exceptions. The only thing she knows is money and power. Get this selfish arrogant politician out! And give the people who really need their jobs back! She doesn’t give a damm about the north western Maine places like Farmington , Jay, Livermore falls.

Reply
2
Related
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
coast931.com

Maine GOP candidate apologizes for comparing regulators to rapists

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) A former Navy SEAL who’s seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree apologized for comparing federal fisheries regulators to rapists, saying the statement was “over the top.”. Republican Ed Thelander was called out during a debate Wednesday evening for remarks he made earlier in...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Augusta, ME
Government
NECN

Maine Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know

Maine voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Residents will vote for the candidate of their choice in several key races including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other local and statewide races. The marquee race on Maine’s...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Republicans speak out over rising heating cost

BANGOR — Maine republicans addressed concerns over rising heating costs today. During a press conference, republican legislators criticized governor Janet Mills and efficiency Maine for the 2019 incentive program which provides rebates and financial assistance to purchase electric cars. The 2019 initiative also authorized the expansion of public charging...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economic Recovery#Economic Activity#Economic Security#Economy#Republican#Democratic
NEWS CENTER Maine

Southern Maine begins to see peak foliage conditions

PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers in southern Maine can finally begin to enjoy the long-awaited peak foliage conditions along and near the coast. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry released its newest Foliage Report of the season Wednesday, highlighting the beautiful fall colors that can now be seen in zones one through four in the state.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
wabi.tv

Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep

Maine (WMTW) -As winter approaches, Efficiency Maine is encouraging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for cold weather. The non-profit is offering a $100 rebate to any Mainer who purchases and installs supplies to weatherproof their home. The list includes weather stripping, window and door caulking, spray foam sealant, window insulation shrink kits and other products.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Surging home heating costs squeeze Maine homeowners and suppliers

PORTLAND, Maine — The rising cost of home heating oil is expected to impact Mainers who already get help warming their homes. HEAP recipients can expect less “depth” when it comes to their benefits this winter, according program administrators. Demand for assistance is up significantly and, according...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy