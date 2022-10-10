ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

klkntv.com

Meet Ollie, available at Capital Humane Society now

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ollie is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair tabby available for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. He’s got all his vaccines and has been around younger kids, plus he loves to play and is quite talkative. The humane society’s Meow-O-Ween adoption promotion led to 87...
LINCOLN, NE
macaronikid.com

Trunk or Treats in Lincoln, NE 2022

Get your costume out-the trunk or treats are beginning! Click on any event to learn more. Scroll to the bottom for a printable option. -North American Martyrs Trunk or Treat, 3:00-5:00 (FREE) -Trunk or Treat at Rite Care, 3:30-5:30 (FREE) October 22. -Trick-or-treat with Casper at the Movies, 9:30-12:00. October...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Weekend Wave of Light Remembers Lost Infants

Saturday, Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, and Lincoln’s No Footprint Too Small is offering a memorial service for bereaved families. But Lincoln’s weekend’s event is only a small part of a global occurrence. Alex Reznicek, a board member of the group, spoke with KLIN News.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Scooter Safety Event Set For Saturday

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is inviting residents to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event runs from 8 a.m. to noon and will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters....
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Capital Humane Society Launches Map for Lost Pets

Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society’s latest resource for the capital is a map that helps to reunite pet owners with their lost animals. Matt Madcharo of the CHS spoke with KLIN News and says all residents need to do is visit their website. “There’s a tab for filing lost...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in Waverly Park

At 11:47 Thursday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Wayne Park in Waverly on the report of a stabbing. Deputies assessed that a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times. The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for potentially life-threatening...
WAVERLY, NE
knopnews2.com

Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday at 11:47 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Pancake Festival Returns To Auld On Husker Bye Week, Oct. 22nd

After a two year hiatus, the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Lincoln Center is proud to present the 63rd Annual Pancake Festival to be held Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center, 3140 Sumner in Antelope Park. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 13, 2022) After a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
YORK, NE
klin.com

7 Brew Coffee Placing, Not Building, Lincoln Location

7 Brew Coffee, a drive-through coffee chain, is placing its new location in Lincoln on Wednesday, at 10 AM. The company’s first branch in the capital will arrive, fully constructed, via truck to its new home at 5655 O Street. Residents are free to come watch how a building is placed rather than built.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Bennet Toddler Bitten By Lizard At Family Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–An 11-month-old Bennet girl is recovering, after she was apparently bitten by a tegu lizard while at home on Monday night. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies responded to Bryan East Campus, where they contacted the child’s parents, who said the lizard was living in the basement and got out of its cage before heading upstairs.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager

Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
LINCOLN, NE
macaronikid.com

Roca Berry Farm: Family 4-Pack of Ticket Giveaway

We have a BIG giveaway this week: a family four-pack of tickets to Roca Berry Farm!. These are "Golden Tickets" that can be used on any daytime admission-weekday or weekend. To register to win click here. We will draw a winner on Tuesday, October 18th. Our family loves Roca! They...
ROCA, NE
1011now.com

Homeowners should prepare pipes for freezing temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Don’t let the fall and summer-like temperatures fool you, freezing temperatures are right around the corner. Experts say now is the time to start preparing the pipes inside your home. If the pipes freeze inside your home, it can lead to serious issues. Experts at...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Meet the New Leader of Lincoln’s Parks

Randy Gordon has been named as the new Executive Director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation. A Lincoln native, he has spent his life getting to know the capital’s parks and trails. Gordon brings with him almost two decades of experience in public education, independent training, and consulting. Additionally, he...
LINCOLN, NE

