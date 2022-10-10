Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Meet Ollie, available at Capital Humane Society now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ollie is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair tabby available for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. He’s got all his vaccines and has been around younger kids, plus he loves to play and is quite talkative. The humane society’s Meow-O-Ween adoption promotion led to 87...
macaronikid.com
Trunk or Treats in Lincoln, NE 2022
Get your costume out-the trunk or treats are beginning! Click on any event to learn more. Scroll to the bottom for a printable option. -North American Martyrs Trunk or Treat, 3:00-5:00 (FREE) -Trunk or Treat at Rite Care, 3:30-5:30 (FREE) October 22. -Trick-or-treat with Casper at the Movies, 9:30-12:00. October...
klin.com
Weekend Wave of Light Remembers Lost Infants
Saturday, Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, and Lincoln’s No Footprint Too Small is offering a memorial service for bereaved families. But Lincoln’s weekend’s event is only a small part of a global occurrence. Alex Reznicek, a board member of the group, spoke with KLIN News.
klkntv.com
12-pound pet lizard escaped cage, bit baby at Bennet home, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lizard escaped its cage Monday and bit an 11-month-old girl at a Bennet home, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The child’s mom had been working upstairs when she heard the 11-month-old begin crying, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. She then went...
klin.com
Lincoln Scooter Safety Event Set For Saturday
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is inviting residents to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event runs from 8 a.m. to noon and will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters....
klin.com
Capital Humane Society Launches Map for Lost Pets
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society’s latest resource for the capital is a map that helps to reunite pet owners with their lost animals. Matt Madcharo of the CHS spoke with KLIN News and says all residents need to do is visit their website. “There’s a tab for filing lost...
klin.com
15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in Waverly Park
At 11:47 Thursday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Wayne Park in Waverly on the report of a stabbing. Deputies assessed that a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times. The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for potentially life-threatening...
knopnews2.com
Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday at 11:47 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a...
kfornow.com
Pancake Festival Returns To Auld On Husker Bye Week, Oct. 22nd
After a two year hiatus, the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Lincoln Center is proud to present the 63rd Annual Pancake Festival to be held Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center, 3140 Sumner in Antelope Park. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 13, 2022) After a...
klkntv.com
York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
klin.com
7 Brew Coffee Placing, Not Building, Lincoln Location
7 Brew Coffee, a drive-through coffee chain, is placing its new location in Lincoln on Wednesday, at 10 AM. The company’s first branch in the capital will arrive, fully constructed, via truck to its new home at 5655 O Street. Residents are free to come watch how a building is placed rather than built.
kfornow.com
Bennet Toddler Bitten By Lizard At Family Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–An 11-month-old Bennet girl is recovering, after she was apparently bitten by a tegu lizard while at home on Monday night. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies responded to Bryan East Campus, where they contacted the child’s parents, who said the lizard was living in the basement and got out of its cage before heading upstairs.
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society urges adoptions as shelter sees a big increase in dogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and there are plenty of dogs to choose from in Lincoln. More than 40 years ago, Adopt a Shelter Dog Month was started to help millions of dogs find forever homes. Capital Humane Society’s Matt Madcharo says there’s...
klin.com
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
macaronikid.com
Roca Berry Farm: Family 4-Pack of Ticket Giveaway
We have a BIG giveaway this week: a family four-pack of tickets to Roca Berry Farm!. These are "Golden Tickets" that can be used on any daytime admission-weekday or weekend. To register to win click here. We will draw a winner on Tuesday, October 18th. Our family loves Roca! They...
KETV.com
15-year-old has possibly life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times at park
WAVERLY, Neb. — A 15-year-old male has possibly life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old male, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation...
1011now.com
Homeowners should prepare pipes for freezing temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Don’t let the fall and summer-like temperatures fool you, freezing temperatures are right around the corner. Experts say now is the time to start preparing the pipes inside your home. If the pipes freeze inside your home, it can lead to serious issues. Experts at...
klin.com
Meet the New Leader of Lincoln’s Parks
Randy Gordon has been named as the new Executive Director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation. A Lincoln native, he has spent his life getting to know the capital’s parks and trails. Gordon brings with him almost two decades of experience in public education, independent training, and consulting. Additionally, he...
klkntv.com
Car’s windshield shattered by bullets at Lincoln apartment complex, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car’s windshield was destroyed by gunfire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:30 p.m., officers received reports of five to six gunshots in the area near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. While responding, police found a 2008 Crysler 300 with...
1011now.com
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
