I-295 NB Double Lane Closure Friday
"Through Women's Eyes" On View At Atrium Art Gallery, Morristown
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USA
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job Site
buckscountyherald.com
Flemington Speedway Historical Society car show expands attractions
Flemington Speedway Historical Society (FSHS) has expanded its attractions on Saturday, Oct. 15, for its 11th annual car show presented by the Flemington Department Store. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds (South County Park), just outside of Ringoes, N.J.
thesandpaper.net
Pine Barrens Jamboree Celebrates Nature, Culture, Folk Traditions
Onstage at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown during Saturday’s 28th annual Pine Barrens Jamboree, the Libby Prison Minstrels took listeners back in time, as they said, “playing the hits of the ’60s – the 1860s, that is!”. The foursome specialized in way-back Americana, Civil War...
This Popular Retailer Is Expanding, Opening A New Store In Middletown, NJ
I must live under a rock, because there's a new store coming to the Middletown Plaza that has people pretty excited, and I've never heard of it before. The Middletown Plaza sits off 35 in Monmouth County, and up until last year or so one of the big anchor stores was a ShopRite.
Get Drunk And Rich This “Halloweekend” At Bar A in Belmar, NJ
Bar Anticipation in Belmar, New Jersey is all about bringing the fun, and this Halloween, they have an exciting party event you’re going to want to check out. Not only will it be a fun time with music, drinks, and partying, you can walk away with some major cash. Of course, everyone thinks they have the best Halloween costume every year but are your costume-making skills good enough for this cash prize?
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ
If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales
TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
Here's Where Three $10K Mega Millions Tickets Were Sold In North Jersey
Three tickets from the Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mega Millions drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is worth $10,000. A fourth was sold in South Jersey. The locally-sold tickets were purchased from the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #22645, 450 Rochelle Ave., Rochelle Park;. Bergen County: Waldwick Wine Spirits...
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
NBC New York
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
Comedy benefit for NJ father in need
On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
Courageous NJ high school student overcomes hidden disability
Elina Csapo (pronounced Say-Poh) is a 16-year-old high school junior at the Hun School in Princeton. She has been on a journey to adapt and overcome what is known as a "hidden disability". She is afflicted with a condition known as childhood apraxia of speech. Essentially, this rare condition limits...
No Parking Ordinance Riles Brick Residents
BRICK – Should parking be completely restricted on a street that was too narrow for an emergency vehicle to get through?. During the September 27 Township Council meeting, Council President Vincent Minichino said that the governing body’s Public Safety Committee recommended the consideration of an ordinance that bans all parking on Davos Road, which is a dead end street that intersects with Princeton Avenue at the corner of Windward Tavern.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
Teen Dies In Ocean County Motorcycle Crash
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding into a van on Hilliard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2:44 p.m., a Dodge Ram van driven by 28-year-old Max Serrao of Manahawkin was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. According to police, 19-year-old Dylan Destefano of Manahawkin was traveling on a Honda motorcycle in the opposite direction and had entered Serrao’s lane of travel.
Man with dementia missing from New Milford, NJ, last seen Saturday
NEW MILFORD — A 58-year-old man last seen Saturday morning may believe that although his home is in this Bergen County borough, he is still living in either New York City or Trinidad and Tobago. Michael Thorne has dementia, according to information released to Facebook and Twitter by the...
