Whitehouse, NJ

Flemington Speedway Historical Society car show expands attractions

Flemington Speedway Historical Society (FSHS) has expanded its attractions on Saturday, Oct. 15, for its 11th annual car show presented by the Flemington Department Store. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds (South County Park), just outside of Ringoes, N.J.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Pine Barrens Jamboree Celebrates Nature, Culture, Folk Traditions

Onstage at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown during Saturday’s 28th annual Pine Barrens Jamboree, the Libby Prison Minstrels took listeners back in time, as they said, “playing the hits of the ’60s – the 1860s, that is!”. The foursome specialized in way-back Americana, Civil War...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Get Drunk And Rich This “Halloweekend” At Bar A in Belmar, NJ

Bar Anticipation in Belmar, New Jersey is all about bringing the fun, and this Halloween, they have an exciting party event you’re going to want to check out. Not only will it be a fun time with music, drinks, and partying, you can walk away with some major cash. Of course, everyone thinks they have the best Halloween costume every year but are your costume-making skills good enough for this cash prize?
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday

At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales

TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy benefit for NJ father in need

On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
KEYPORT, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Parking Ordinance Riles Brick Residents

BRICK – Should parking be completely restricted on a street that was too narrow for an emergency vehicle to get through?. During the September 27 Township Council meeting, Council President Vincent Minichino said that the governing body’s Public Safety Committee recommended the consideration of an ordinance that bans all parking on Davos Road, which is a dead end street that intersects with Princeton Avenue at the corner of Windward Tavern.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Dies In Ocean County Motorcycle Crash

STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding into a van on Hilliard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2:44 p.m., a Dodge Ram van driven by 28-year-old Max Serrao of Manahawkin was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. According to police, 19-year-old Dylan Destefano of Manahawkin was traveling on a Honda motorcycle in the opposite direction and had entered Serrao’s lane of travel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
