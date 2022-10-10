ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Residents evacuated after Dayton gas line break

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents were forced to evacuate their homes Wednesday after someone hit a gas line in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, someone was digging near 35 Richmond Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. when they hit a gas line, causing gas to leak. Many residents in the area had to evacuate […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Celebrating Spooky Season with the Fairborn Halloween Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Boo! Paul Newman with the Fairborn Halloween Festival joined us to share information about the upcoming annual Fairborn Halloween Festival!. The festival started 11 years ago and it has grown more and more every year. The first year of the event saw 40 vendors and now there are over 100!
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Halloween

