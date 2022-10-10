Read full article on original website
Ramps reopen after crash involving semi, box truck in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in for an injury crash involving a semi-truck and a box truck around 7:50 a.m.
Residents evacuated after Dayton gas line break
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents were forced to evacuate their homes Wednesday after someone hit a gas line in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, someone was digging near 35 Richmond Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. when they hit a gas line, causing gas to leak. Many residents in the area had to evacuate […]
Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
Celebrating Spooky Season with the Fairborn Halloween Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Boo! Paul Newman with the Fairborn Halloween Festival joined us to share information about the upcoming annual Fairborn Halloween Festival!. The festival started 11 years ago and it has grown more and more every year. The first year of the event saw 40 vendors and now there are over 100!
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
Electric vehicle charging station opens in Washington Twp.
“It’s an important community service to provide a convenient and safe charging location as electric cars gain in popularity."
Two arrested following car theft in Dayton
A second subject found on the property was arrested on a probation warrant and booked at the Montgomery County Jail.
Missing Huber Heights child found
Police reported that he recently moved to the area and had no known local friends or a cell phone.
Suspect in custody after stabbing Dayton PD officer
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue at 2:33 p.m. on reports of a mental health issue. During the call, a commotion could be heard in the home.
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash on US-35 WB
Dayton police at the scene reported that one person had to be extracted from a vehicle.
Van crashes into Harrison Twp. home, driver detained
Police said the van backed out of the home and drove off. The woman driving the van was detained two minutes later.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Darke County home
According to the Darke County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle crashed into the porch of a home on the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two arrested after Greenville break-in; Vandalism on the rise
Investigating officers found pieces of evidence left at the scene which led to a home just a few blocks away. Officers searched the home and found the stolen items. Two men in the home were arrested and are now facing felony charges.
VIDEO: Man’s legs catch fire during car crash, officers run to his rescue
Recently released body camera video shows Ohio police officers running to rescue a man who caught on fire after a car crash.
Woman found stabbed multiple times in Hamilton
When officers arrived at the residence, they found the body of 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh lying on the floor. Police said she had died of multiple stab wounds.
Two dead after crash, police-involved shooting in Hamilton
Police reported that Jones got out of his vehicle, aimed, and fired at Printup, killing him.
