KATV
Police need public's help identifying Wednesday murder suspect in shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting and have a person of interest who officials need help identifying. The incident happened at a convenience store located at 4423 W. 12th St, police said. Two victims were found police said, who had non-life-threatening injuries.
Arrest made in Benton Tyndall Park shooting
BENTON, Ark. — Officers with the Benton Police Department were called to Tyndall Park's East entrance on September 20 for reports of shots fired that were the result of a "disturbance" among several people. Two adult victims did suffer injuries and were transported to the hospital. 49-year-old Tonya Richard...
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
Investigation underway after homicide in Little Rock leaves one dead and one injured
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon just before 5:00 p.m. on West 12th Street. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital, and after...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
KATV
1 dead, 1 in stable condition following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim dead and another in stable condition. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting at a convenience store at 4423 W. 12th St. Once on...
Police investigating alleged firearm incident at Mount Vernon-Enola High School
MOUNT VERNON, Arkansas — On the afternoon of Thursday, October 13, deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office were made aware of an alleged incident involving a firearm on Mount Vernon-Enola High School property. The school district has released a statement via emails to students, parents, and individuals subscribed...
Little Rock police investigating shooting near Roselawn Cemetery, 3 injured
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left at least three people injured.
KATV
Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
KATV
Suspect in Bryant shooting turns himself in; gets charged with first-degree murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5:55 p.m.:. A 31-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing someone at a Bryant apartment complex Monday morning turned himself in, police said. According to the Bryant Police Department, Tevin Turner was arrested at the Kroger Marketplace on Interstate 30 after calling the police...
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homicides in Little Rock have risen by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year. According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.
ucanews.live
Three dead, one injured in series of Conway shootings
Following a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday, Oct. 7, after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. Ajetunmobi was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:35 p.m....
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Faulkner County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Faulkner County Wednesday evening.
One dead, 3 injured in Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
Little Rock Central High School student caught with BB gun in backpack on school bus
A Little Rock Central student was caught bringing a BB gun to campus.
KATV
23-year-old dead after shooting at apartment complex in Jacksonville; 3 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5 p.m.:. A 23-year-old male was killed and three others were injured after a late Sunday evening shooting at an apartment complex in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, it happened some time before 10:15 p.m. at the Willowbend Apartments at...
Benton police search for missing man experiencing potential mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing man who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory may be near Lake Winona in Paron driving either a white Kia Soul or red Pontiac Grand Prix with a license plate of AE162F.
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
