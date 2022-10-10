ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake man allegedly lies about apartment fire to avoid arrest

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man who allegedly tried to avert police from apprehending him received several charges for several incidents.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, a man was allegedly seated in a vehicle that was parked in the driveway to a residence on the 700 block of Walnut Street Sunday. He was later identified as Garhoth Dak, 26, of Storm Lake, who had an active warrant out for his arrest.

The release stated that an officer who saw Dak allegedly sitting in the vehicle tried to speak with him. Dak allegedly fled into the residence, and police surrounded the residence while officials applied for a search warrant.

At 5:40 p.m., the Buena Vista County Communications Center received a report of a fire at an apartment complex, and police alleged that the phone number of the person who reported the fire was associated with Dak. Further investigation found that there was no evidence of a fire.

At 6:17 p.m., Police received the search warrant and told Dak to exit the residence. Dak exited from the backyard of an adjacent residence where he was apprehended and taken to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was charged with interference with official acts and false reports. He also booked on warrants stemming from alleged past incidences.

Dak had a warrant from Cherokee County from an incident on July 8 for possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, and driving while barred.

Additionally, there was a Buena Vista County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and another charge of driving while barred.

Police stated that on July 8, at 2 a.m. police were led on a high-speed pursuit in a vehicle that was allegedly registered to one of Dak’s family members.  The pursuit took place in the area of roads C63 and Highway 110 in Storm Lake and reached speeds exceeding 108 miles per hour. According to the release, the officer abandoned the pursuit, and the vehicle was found abandoned in a cornfield in Buena Vista County at 6 a.m.

Investigations found evidence that supported that Dak was driving during the pursuit and did not have permission to do so.

Stemming from an incident on June 16, Dak was also charged with a rabies vaccination violation, and keeping a vicious animal.

The release alleged that Dak’s dog allegedly ran off the property and bit a young child that was nearby. The release specified that the child’s injuries were serious. Dak was allegedly unable to provide officials with the proper documentation for the dog’s rabies vaccination history and the dog was impounded.

The release stated that officials held Dak in the Buena Vista County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

