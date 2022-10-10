Read full article on original website
Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4
Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
Holly H. Murphy of Elizabeth City, October 9
Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
Helen Morgan Maddox Nuzzi of Kitty Hawk, October 2
Helen Morgan Maddox Nuzzi, 93, of Kitty Hawk, N.C. and formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on October 2, 2022, from a chronic heart condition. Helen was born on March 24, 1929, in Gladys, Va., to the late Marion Nathaniel Maddox and Roberta Alice Phillips Maddox. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Nuzzi Parisi, her grandson, John Paul Parisi, and nine siblings.
Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance in death of 2-year-old at Edenton church
10 On Your Side is learning new information about the investigation into the death of a toddler whose body was found outside an Edenton, North Carolina church.
Suspect in NC double murder located, in hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom
Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center. Officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.
One person killed in Drive by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
Norfolk State to perform at Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week
Not only is the Norfolk State University Band preparing for homecoming but they're also getting ready to perform in the Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week.
Police arrest suspect in Elizabeth City homicide
James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested on First Degree Murder and Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury charges on October 5, 2022.
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting on N. King St. in Hampton
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Months before tenant found dead, Newport News received reports of people living at SeaView lofts
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of the still condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex may have read a different headline about their former home Monday morning. Almost four months after safety violations forced residents out in July, Newport News authorities found a man dead inside the apartment complex. They believe...
Grief Support Group
If you are challenged with loss and changes after a loved one’s death, please join us for mutual support and information for your journey. Meetings are held the first and third Wednesday each month:. 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Dates for Autumn 2022:. October 5 and 19. November 2...
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
Police were called to the crash scene, at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive around 10:15 a.m.
Father of missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby faces judge before trial in November
Cory Bigsby, the Hampton father of missing 4-year-old Codi, faced a judge Thursday afternoon. Bigsby is facing several felony charges of child neglect, all unrelated to his son’s disappearance.
