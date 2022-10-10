ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4

Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
CAMDEN, NC
Holly H. Murphy of Elizabeth City, October 9

Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Helen Morgan Maddox Nuzzi of Kitty Hawk, October 2

Helen Morgan Maddox Nuzzi, 93, of Kitty Hawk, N.C. and formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on October 2, 2022, from a chronic heart condition. Helen was born on March 24, 1929, in Gladys, Va., to the late Marion Nathaniel Maddox and Roberta Alice Phillips Maddox. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Nuzzi Parisi, her grandson, John Paul Parisi, and nine siblings.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Suspect in NC double murder located, in hospital after shooting self

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
One person killed in Drive by shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
Grief Support Group

If you are challenged with loss and changes after a loved one’s death, please join us for mutual support and information for your journey. Meetings are held the first and third Wednesday each month:. 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Dates for Autumn 2022:. October 5 and 19. November 2...
DARE COUNTY, NC

