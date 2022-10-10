Helen Morgan Maddox Nuzzi, 93, of Kitty Hawk, N.C. and formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on October 2, 2022, from a chronic heart condition. Helen was born on March 24, 1929, in Gladys, Va., to the late Marion Nathaniel Maddox and Roberta Alice Phillips Maddox. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Nuzzi Parisi, her grandson, John Paul Parisi, and nine siblings.

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO