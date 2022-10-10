ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

100th year of fire prevention week in the City of Jacksonville

By Marcine Joseph, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUiPy_0iTV4Dhj00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is the 100th year the City of Jacksonville held its fire prevention week.

On Monday afternoon, JFRD and Red Cross held an event to urgent residents to have an escape plan in case of a fire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

They also as urged everyone to check their smoke detectors.

Firefighters say it’s simple: smoke detectors save lives.

“They’re simple devices... make noises. Give people a notification when there’s a fire in their home and gives them the chance to get out alive, which is always the goal,” said Lt. Craig Fry of JFRD Community Outreach.

Over the weekend, there was a house fire on the Westside off Memorial Park Circle.

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire. Thankfully there were no reported injuries.

“The stat I have is that three out of six fire deaths that occur, they occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms,” explained Fry.

For family’s who do not have a working smoke alarm, the City of Jacksonville created a program where residents can get a smoke detector installed for free… with just a phone call.

“It’s a 100% free -- we will send a fireman to your home to make sure you have a smoke alarm in the proper place,” Fry said.

If you would like to get a smoke detector installed in your home, call “630-CITY” or click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville’s M.A.D. D.A.D.S. host a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton at Ringhaver Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville chapter of M.A.D. D.A.D.S. (MAD DADS) is hosting a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton tonight at 7 p.m. in Ringhaver Park. The 18-year old was murdered by her boyfriend last month in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported as a domestic violence incident. Bolton’s family’s described the vigil on Facebook as a way to honor “Gabby” and shed light on how the City’s violence affects the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Jacksonville (FL) Fire Rescue Truck Catches Fire En Route to Delivering Fire Prevention Material

The Jacksonville Fire Department rescue unit caught fire in the middle of South Main Street just south of Michigan Avenue Wednesday morning, WLDS.com reported. A fire official said firefighters were delivering fire prevention materials to the schools Wednesday for fire prevention month when the Jacksonville EMS rescue truck suffered a runaway engine, the report said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention Week
Action News Jax

Clay County celebrates Adopt A Shelter Dog Month

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services and The Middleburg-Clay Hill Library are working in tandem to celebrate Adopt A Shelter Dog Month on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 at the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library located at 2245 Aster Avenue in Middleburg. Adoptable dogs are current...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Humane Society Partners with Hubbard House for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hubbard House, Northeast Florida’s domestic violence center serving Duval and Baker Counties, is working in tandem with the Jacksonville Humane Society in raising awareness for October’s designation as Domestic Violence Awareness Month with free dog and cat adoptions on Saturday, October 15. Pets are vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered/spayed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy