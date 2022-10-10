100th year of fire prevention week in the City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is the 100th year the City of Jacksonville held its fire prevention week.

On Monday afternoon, JFRD and Red Cross held an event to urgent residents to have an escape plan in case of a fire.

They also as urged everyone to check their smoke detectors.

Firefighters say it’s simple: smoke detectors save lives.

“They’re simple devices... make noises. Give people a notification when there’s a fire in their home and gives them the chance to get out alive, which is always the goal,” said Lt. Craig Fry of JFRD Community Outreach.

Over the weekend, there was a house fire on the Westside off Memorial Park Circle.

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire. Thankfully there were no reported injuries.

“The stat I have is that three out of six fire deaths that occur, they occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms,” explained Fry.

For family’s who do not have a working smoke alarm, the City of Jacksonville created a program where residents can get a smoke detector installed for free… with just a phone call.

“It’s a 100% free -- we will send a fireman to your home to make sure you have a smoke alarm in the proper place,” Fry said.

If you would like to get a smoke detector installed in your home, call “630-CITY” or click here.

