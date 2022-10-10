ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Biome bubbles available to see at Yoder Charter next week

YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School Principal Shannon Atherton told Hutch Post that their students have been busy this first quarter working on their PBL projects – biome bubbles. Each classroom chose and created a different biome. You can go and see the different biomes, plants, and animals...
YODER, KS
Reno County, KS
KSN News

Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Officials urge parents to talk to children as violence continues at Salina schools

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police have urged parents to talk to their children as threats and violence continue to unfold in the school district. The Salina Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, that over the past three weeks, several threats of violence have been written on bathroom walls at South High School, Central High School and Lakewood Middle School.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy

SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. The funeral begins at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora Street in Wichita, according to a statement from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited

A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Boom! Salina

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. Updated: 8 hours ago. In Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire

A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart

A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

