FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia Beach, VA
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk
According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction plans for city’s oldest high school
Norfolk may soon decide the future of its oldest high school. The brick and concrete edifice that is Maury High School has stood for more than 100 years. On Wednesday, the second of two meetings took place to decide if it should stay or go.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
FREE Customer Service Training Oct. 20
The Newport News Hospitality Association and the Newport News Tourism Office, along with the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, and Hampton Roads Workforce Council, are hosting FREE customer service training on unconscious bias. The training is being held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, and there are two sessions available – 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. These interactive training sessions will highlight:
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and NAVY Weather Fleet forecaster swap jobs for a day
Thursday was a 10 On Your Side first for Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and Petty Officer Garland Riggs from the Fleet Weather Center at Naval Station Norfolk swapped jobs.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
WAVY News 10
CC: A Call to Action Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bullying is an issue that is far reaching. The Cristo Community Development Corporation is hosting an anti-bullying event encouraging everyone to do their part to protect kids and other effected by it. A Call to Action Now will be held on October 15th at New...
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Newport News Police Department to hold all-day hiring event
The Newport News Police Department said it's holding its first all-day hiring event on Oct. 22. According to the event flyer, applications and tests can be completed on the same day.
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Clayres Johnson
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
Virginia Beach police arrested 2 men suspected of shooting near Tidewater Community College
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested two men and charged them with shooting a man in Virginia Beach. The city's police department said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery on Oct. 7, which was last Friday. Police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive around 3:45...
Virginia Beach school bus driver celebrates 50 years behind the wheel
Back in October of 1972, when Marge Moore started driving for Virginia Beach Public Schools, a gallon of gas was only 55 cents, Richard Nixon was President and minimum wage was $1.60 an hour.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Norfolk Sheriff’s Office needs your help naming its new K-9
The 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer will be trained in narcotics detection and tracking.
