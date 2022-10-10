ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Dicus steps down as St. Michael's football coach

By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Jeff Dicus, the coach who kicked off the Lake Travis football dynasty almost two decades ago, has stepped down as head coach and athletic director of St. Michael’s for personal reasons.

Dicus was expected to retire at the end of the season, ending a run of almost four decades as a Texas high school football coach. He went 133-91 in almost 21 years as a head coach, including four games this season.

Veteran Central Texas coach Pete Rhoades will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season, Rhoades said Monday.

A native of Iowa, Dicus spent 39 years as a coach in Texas, including stops as a head coach at schools such as Lake Travis and Duncanville. He took over at St. Michael’s in 2019 and rejuvenated a once-powerful parochial program that had fallen on hard times. It had five consecutive losing seasons in 2014-18, but after Dicus went 3-7 in his first season he produced a combined 17-5 record in 2020-21.

This year’s team is 2-3 after falling to Hyde Park 27-26 in overtime Friday.

During his long tenure as a coach in Texas, Dicus earned a reputation as an offensive wizard. He was an early proponent of the pass-happy spread offenses now ubiquitous across the state.

Dicus is best known locally as the architect of the Lake Travis football program. Before the 2003 season, he took over a team that had won one game in the previous two seasons, and he led it to the playoffs in 2004. In 2007, Dicus guided the Cavaliers to the first of five consecutive state championships.

He left Lake Travis after the 2007 championship and spent seven years as Duncanville’s head coach before moving back to the Austin area to be closer to family.

Rhoades has spent almost 40 year in coaching himself, including stops at Blanco, Bastrop, Johnson City LBJ, Llano and Marble Falls Faith, where he served as head coach in 2017. Rhoades joined St. Michael’s in February as a substitute teacher, a bus driver and an adviser to Dicus. He said he will allow the Crusaders’ coordinators and a “young, talented group of coaches” to continue to run the team’s daily practices and implement game plans.

“I’ve got tough skin,” he said. “I maybe have more maturity, so I’ll do what I can to help. It’s been an easy transition. It’s all about the kids, and they’ve been great. They’re bought in on what we’re doing.”

