Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
Bruins Release Hype Video Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Capitals
It’s almost time for Bruins hockey. Boston opens its 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. Fans already are excited with the return of David Krejci after spending last year in Czech Republic, Patrice Bergeron returning for another season and a new head coach behind the bench in Jim Montgomery.
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
NHL Announces Bruins Opening Night Roster For 2022-23 Season
The Bruins have set their roster ahead of their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Boston had a few question marks on who would make the roster, especially after Marc McLaughlin was among a number of players sent down to Providence. But the NHL announced opening rosters for the 2022-23 season for all franchises, and the Bruins roster can be viewed below:
Bruins Dealt Injury In Season Opener With Jake DeBrusk’s Early Exit
The Boston Bruins started the campaign on the right note with a 5-2 road win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, but it wasn’t all good vibes coming out of their season-opening victory. Already dealing with injuries to stars Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand while...
Bruins’ David Krejci Evaluates NHL Return Performance After Year Away
The Bruins started the 2022-23 season with a victory over the Capitals, and David Krejci played a part in helping Boston get off to a good start. The B’s took a 5-2 win over Washington at Capital One Arena after taking a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes of play. The Czech line took the spotlight Wednesday night as David Pastrnak led the way with four points, Pavel Zacha earned an assist and Krejci assisted on the game’s opening two goals.
Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup Ahead Of Season Opener
Over the last 10 seasons, the Boston Bruins have appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals twice, but each time they didn’t come away with the coveted hardware. The Bruins might be armed with more motivation this season to get their hands on Lord Stanley, but it could be an uphill battle to get in a position to have that sizable opportunity.
Bruins Rookie Jakub Lauko Impresses Jim Montgomery In Debut
It was a long road to the NHL for Jakub Lauko, who spent four seasons working toward becoming a member of the Bruins, but the rookie winger made the most of his first opportunity on Wednesday night in Washington D.C. Originally drafted in the third-round of the 2018 NHL Draft,...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Takes Season-Opening Win Over Capitals
The Boston Bruins opened up their 2022-23 season Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. The Bruins now are 1-0 on the season while the Capitals are 0-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Opening up its season shorthanded, Boston played far...
Watch Patrice Bergeron Score Bruins’ First Goal Of 2022-23
The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are officially on the board, thanks to a familiar power-play grouping. Less than 10 minutes into the start of their season, the Bruins scored their first power play goal, with captain Patrice Bergeron tallying his first of the season, firing a rebound shot by Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. His two helpers were familiar faces to fans on Causeway, David Pastrnak and the returning David Krejci. That core group is expected to be the straw that stirs the drink in Boston this season.
Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of Season Opener
The Bruins begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night after an offseason that saw the returns of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. And even though Boston is facing some injuries to key players, coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t want that to be the focus. Boston travels to Washington to take on...
Alex Ovechkin Chasing History, Capitals Start Season Vs. Bruins
Alex Ovechkin can make some more history this season. The Boston Bruins will kick off the 2022-23 season against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Ovechkin currently sits at 780 career goals, best for third all-time in the NHL. The Capitals captain is 21 goals away from Gordie Howe and second place.
