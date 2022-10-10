Read full article on original website
WMBF
North Carolina man faces attempted murder charges after attack in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Carolina man after they say he attacked a woman at a Murrells Inlet motel Thursday. Todd Anderson Abernathy of Charlotte, North Carolina, is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted...
WMBF
Owner of former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club arrested on tax fraud charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club at the center of conflict for years is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on tax fraud charges. South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested David Joseph Bean, 68, of Myrtle...
WMBF
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge did not set a bond on Wednesday morning for a man accused of killing his father, mother and another relative. Matthew Dewitt made his first court appearance at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a judge officially read him the charges that he faces in Horry County.
WMBF
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Atlantic Beach town councilman and his wife were shot and killed by their own son, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The department confirmed that 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt is the son of Jim and Gloria Dewitt. The two were found dead on Sunday night at home along Greensprings Drive near Columbia.
Marion man not surprised son accused of killing University of Arizona professor
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man told News13 he is not surprised that his son was accused of killing a University of Arizona professor in early October. Murad Dervish, 46 is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Meixner inside of a building on the campus of The University of Arizona on Oct. 5. He also […]
WMBF
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is now in custody after a shooting in the Conway area last month. Records show Tyron Pressley is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to a police report and documents obtained by WMBF News, the arrest...
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those who loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
WMBF
Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to a decade in prison following a shootout along Myrtle Beach’s busy Ocean Boulevard. Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland pleaded guilty back on June 6 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County judge grants bond to former school district employee accused of embezzlement
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A former school district employee stood before Judge Clifton Newman in a Richland County courtroom Thursday afternoon. Travis Braddy, 43 and formerly employed by Richland County School District One, faces multiple charges related to his time with the district. Braddy faces a charge of misconduct...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man. Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive. They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic...
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
South Carolina city councilman, two family members shot to death
Police say Matthew Allen Dewitt shot three relatives to death at locations in Atlantic Beach and Richland County. WMBF's Eric Richards reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
coladaily.com
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. The arrest follows a 12-count indictment issued by the SC State Grand jury. The indictments generally allege Braddy abused his position and spent school funds for personal use, including through misuse of RCSD1 purchasing cards (P-cards).
wach.com
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a collision on River Oaks Drive Thursday night. Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. Thursday night involving a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach was identified by the...
Atlantic Beach mayor releases statement after shooting deaths of councilman, family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warrants released by police Tuesday reveal new details about the shooting death of a Conway woman by a suspect also accused of shooting and killing two other people in Richland County — including an Atlantic Beach councilman. Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and […]
