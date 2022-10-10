ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Atlantic Beach town councilman and his wife were shot and killed by their own son, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The department confirmed that 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt is the son of Jim and Gloria Dewitt. The two were found dead on Sunday night at home along Greensprings Drive near Columbia.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
County
Horry County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic Beach, SC
WMBF

18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is now in custody after a shooting in the Conway area last month. Records show Tyron Pressley is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to a police report and documents obtained by WMBF News, the arrest...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dewitt Apartments
WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. The arrest follows a 12-count indictment issued by the SC State Grand jury. The indictments generally allege Braddy abused his position and spent school funds for personal use, including through misuse of RCSD1 purchasing cards (P-cards).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy