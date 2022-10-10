Read full article on original website
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
News 12
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say. Joshua Garcia was...
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
N.J. man gets 55 years in prison for gunning down teen
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in Elizabeth more than three years ago. Anthony Reciofigeroa, 28, of Jersey City will have to spend 46 years and nine months in state prison before he is eligible for parole, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday in announcing the sentence.
ucnj.org
Linden Man Sentenced to 14 years for fatal shooting
On October 7, 2022 a Linden man was sentenced to 14 years in state prison for the shooting death of 37-year-old Darrell Q. McKoy, two years ago, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced today. On August 1, 2022 Dion M. Johnson, 40, pled guilty to 1st degree aggravated manslaughter...
Imprisoned serial killer facing new charges in alleged 4th slaying
A man already serving 160 years in prison for killing three women in Essex County and raping another, is facing more counts related to an alleged fourth slaying he was charged earlier this year — the death of a 15-year-old girl her he met online, authorities announced Thursday. Khalil...
Paramus Officer Injured When Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends In Crash, Bailout
An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that injured a Paramus police officer and a bailout, with arrests, in front of Bergen Community College, multiple responders said. A Saddle River police officer began pursuing the stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and tandem vehicle on Chestnut Ridge Road in...
essexnewsdaily.com
31-year-old man shot to death in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes members of the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Jordan Rodriguez, 31, of Newark, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the ECPO. In the early morning hours of Saturday,...
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
HipHopDX.com
Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges Following Raid On New Jersey Home
Tsu Surf has been arrested in New Jersey on federal racketeering charges in connection with a DEA case, following a raid by authorities. According to Fox 5 New York, the battle rapper (real name Rahjon Cox) was apprehended on Thursday (October 13) by the U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force at a home in Jersey City.
Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
Teen fatally stabbed, another injured in 'altercation' in NJ
Officials are investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager during an altercation in New Jersey on Saturday, according to authorities.
Three months since infamous hit-and-run, Jersey City councilwoman still has no court date
When it comes to Hudson County politicians with legal issues behind the wheel, the justice system apparently moves at a snail’s pace. A few months after state Sen. Sandra Cunningham’s DWI was dismissed in May more than a year after she was charged, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case is enduring similar delays.
Teenager fatally stabbed during altercation in Passaic County
A teenager was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Passaic County on Saturday.
