A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Clayres Johnson
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
WAVY News 10
CC: A Call to Action Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bullying is an issue that is far reaching. The Cristo Community Development Corporation is hosting an anti-bullying event encouraging everyone to do their part to protect kids and other effected by it. A Call to Action Now will be held on October 15th at New...
Hampton Aquaplex Center grand opening is Oct. 29
According to a press release, the celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will consist of demonstrations, refreshments, games, and entertainment.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
Yorktown celebrates 241 years of Victory with week of festivities
Yorktown will be celebrating the 241st anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown with a multi-day celebration that is packed with community events.
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
insideradio.com
Brittany “Blu” Uzzell
Brittany “Blu” Uzzell Joins Max Media urban adult hit “100.5 The Vibe” WVBW Norfolk, VA as midday host. Uzzell was previously with Radio One urban contemporary “iPower 92.1” WCDX Richmond, where she co-hosted nights from 2017-2020. “I’m excited about adding Blu to 100.5 The...
Bra-Ha-Ha judge and WAVY anchor Stephanie Hudson gives sneak peek at this year’s uplifting entries
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As first-time Bra-ha-ha judge Sarah Williams walked into the display of entries at Tidewater Community College Tuesday, “I was umm overwhelmed,” she said. The graphic artist with Hackworth did not expect to see 147 c-cups creatively crafted into works of art. “I did 5 laps, I think, before I finally made […]
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk
According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
FREE Customer Service Training Oct. 20
The Newport News Hospitality Association and the Newport News Tourism Office, along with the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, and Hampton Roads Workforce Council, are hosting FREE customer service training on unconscious bias. The training is being held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, and there are two sessions available – 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. These interactive training sessions will highlight:
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and NAVY Weather Fleet forecaster swap jobs for a day
Thursday was a 10 On Your Side first for Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and Petty Officer Garland Riggs from the Fleet Weather Center at Naval Station Norfolk swapped jobs.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting of man on Granby Street
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police officers who shot a man back in February were justified. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EuOM1h. Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting …. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police...
WAVY News 10
Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction plans for city’s oldest high school
Norfolk may soon decide the future of its oldest high school. The brick and concrete edifice that is Maury High School has stood for more than 100 years. On Wednesday, the second of two meetings took place to decide if it should stay or go.
