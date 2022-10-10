ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

IAHR: Clayres Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Portsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: A Call to Action Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bullying is an issue that is far reaching. The Cristo Community Development Corporation is hosting an anti-bullying event encouraging everyone to do their part to protect kids and other effected by it. A Call to Action Now will be held on October 15th at New...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
VIRGINIA STATE
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
NORFOLK, VA
insideradio.com

Brittany "Blu" Uzzell

Brittany “Blu” Uzzell Joins Max Media urban adult hit “100.5 The Vibe” WVBW Norfolk, VA as midday host. Uzzell was previously with Radio One urban contemporary “iPower 92.1” WCDX Richmond, where she co-hosted nights from 2017-2020. “I’m excited about adding Blu to 100.5 The...
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

FREE Customer Service Training Oct. 20

The Newport News Hospitality Association and the Newport News Tourism Office, along with the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, and Hampton Roads Workforce Council, are hosting FREE customer service training on unconscious bias. The training is being held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, and there are two sessions available – 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. These interactive training sessions will highlight:
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting of man on Granby Street

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police officers who shot a man back in February were justified. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EuOM1h. Norfolk CA to share findings into police shooting …. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

