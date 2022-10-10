Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis has 'written to Disney' about making a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
During an episode of The View, the original Freaky Friday star expressed interest in creating a sequel to the 2003 body-swapping comedy alongside original co-star Lindsay Lohan. The film, based on a novel by Mary Rodgers, was remade again in 2018 as a Disney Channel TV movie and as a 2020 horror version. However, although others have taken on the franchise Jamie previously told fans in Mexico City during the Halloween Ends press tour that she would "absolutely" star in another Freaky Friday.
Kathy Griffin and Jesse Tyler Ferguson lead stars paying tribute to late Angela Lansbury
The Murder, She Wrote titan was five days shy of her 97th birthday when she died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles. Representing Lansbury's fans in a Tuesday Twitter post, Griffin wrote: “I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury.” In his own tweet, Modern Family actor Ferguson recounted a moment he'd shared with the star.
Jessica Simpson's memoir adapted for Amazon
Amazon Freevee has ordered a half-hour scripted pilot for Open Book, based on the I Wanna Love You Forever singer's memoir. Variety reports that the pilot stars Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow, a singer based on Simpson. John Stamos is signed on to play Butch, an older musician tasked with writing songs for Sadie. The pair soon form a deeper connection. According to the logline, the whole project will follow Sadie's “mid-twenties rise from ingenue to mogul” with themes including: “love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships...
Worth Watching Thursday: An All-Star ‘Watcher,’ Blacklist Classics on TCM, Get Your Kicks in ‘Atlanta’
The 13th is on Thursday this October, occasion enough for The Watcher, a creepy Netflix limited series. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist with screenings of High Noon and On the Waterfront, plus a documentary short. FX’s Atlanta delivers one of its wildest episodes to date, with a hunt for limited-edition sneakers going sideways. Another series in its final season, The Good Fight, finds the Chicago lawyers fighting bureaucracy on their day off.
