The Murder, She Wrote titan was five days shy of her 97th birthday when she died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles. Representing Lansbury's fans in a Tuesday Twitter post, Griffin wrote: “I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury.” In his own tweet, Modern Family actor Ferguson recounted a moment he'd shared with the star.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO