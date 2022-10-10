Read full article on original website
Happy 247th birthday to the United States Navy
The theme of this year's celebration is "On Watch – 24/7 for 247 Years,"
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and NAVY Weather Fleet forecaster swap jobs for a day
Thursday was a 10 On Your Side first for Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and Petty Officer Garland Riggs from the Fleet Weather Center at Naval Station Norfolk swapped jobs.
USS Kearsarge returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 7-month deployment
More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Kearsarge supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises in the High North, North Atlantic, Central Mediterranean and Baltic region.
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
Newport News Shipbuilding Breaks Ground On Two Habitat For Humanity Homes
NEWPORT NEWS—On Tuesday, October 11, HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected Newport News officials and community leaders to break ground on two houses that shipyard volunteers will build in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. The groundbreaking marks the first time Newport News Shipbuilding...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Clayres Johnson
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
Today in history | Hampton's Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time
HAMPTON, Va. — On today's date 150 years ago, the Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time. According to the Hampton History Museum, the lighthouse, which sits at the southern end of the Chesapeake Bay, alerted ships of the shallow waters at the mouth of the Hampton Roads harbor.
WAVY News 10
CC: A Call to Action Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bullying is an issue that is far reaching. The Cristo Community Development Corporation is hosting an anti-bullying event encouraging everyone to do their part to protect kids and other effected by it. A Call to Action Now will be held on October 15th at New...
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk
According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
Portsmouth home catches fire overnight
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story, vacant home with smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
Yorktown celebrates 241 years of Victory with week of festivities
Yorktown will be celebrating the 241st anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown with a multi-day celebration that is packed with community events.
New video shows Cessna plane taking off, crashing at Newport News airport
New surveillance video shows the moments a small plane took off before crashing last week at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. Flight experts said the engine stalled.
Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction plans for city’s oldest high school
Norfolk may soon decide the future of its oldest high school. The brick and concrete edifice that is Maury High School has stood for more than 100 years. On Wednesday, the second of two meetings took place to decide if it should stay or go.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
WAVY News 10
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. The festival will take place from October 14 through 16 at the Poquoson Municipal Park, located at 830 Poquoson Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/poquoson-seafood-festival-returns-oct-14-16/ Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Town Point …. According to a press release, the festival will take place on...
