ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

Related
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Shipbuilding Breaks Ground On Two Habitat For Humanity Homes

NEWPORT NEWS—On Tuesday, October 11, HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected Newport News officials and community leaders to break ground on two houses that shipyard volunteers will build in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. The groundbreaking marks the first time Newport News Shipbuilding...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#The Hampton Roads Show#Value City Furniture
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Clayres Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: A Call to Action Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bullying is an issue that is far reaching. The Cristo Community Development Corporation is hosting an anti-bullying event encouraging everyone to do their part to protect kids and other effected by it. A Call to Action Now will be held on October 15th at New...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. The festival will take place from October 14 through 16 at the Poquoson Municipal Park, located at 830 Poquoson Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/poquoson-seafood-festival-returns-oct-14-16/ Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Town Point …. According to a press release, the festival will take place on...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy