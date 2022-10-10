Read full article on original website
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum
The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
CC: A Call to Action Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bullying is an issue that is far reaching. The Cristo Community Development Corporation is hosting an anti-bullying event encouraging everyone to do their part to protect kids and other effected by it. A Call to Action Now will be held on October 15th at New...
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
Missy Elliot, Pusha T, Trey Songz, others set to attend street dedication ceremony
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
Hampton Aquaplex Center grand opening is Oct. 29
According to a press release, the celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will consist of demonstrations, refreshments, games, and entertainment.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
Bra-Ha-Ha judge and WAVY anchor Stephanie Hudson gives sneak peek at this year’s uplifting entries
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As first-time Bra-ha-ha judge Sarah Williams walked into the display of entries at Tidewater Community College Tuesday, “I was umm overwhelmed,” she said. The graphic artist with Hackworth did not expect to see 147 c-cups creatively crafted into works of art. “I did 5 laps, I think, before I finally made […]
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Yorktown celebrates 241 years of Victory with week of festivities
Yorktown will be celebrating the 241st anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown with a multi-day celebration that is packed with community events.
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Suffolk
According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and NAVY Weather Fleet forecaster swap jobs for a day
Thursday was a 10 On Your Side first for Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and Petty Officer Garland Riggs from the Fleet Weather Center at Naval Station Norfolk swapped jobs.
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
