Clayres Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Entertainment
A Call to Action Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bullying is an issue that is far reaching. The Cristo Community Development Corporation is hosting an anti-bullying event encouraging everyone to do their part to protect kids and other effected by it. A Call to Action Now will be held on October 15th at New...
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. The festival will take place from October 14 through 16 at the Poquoson Municipal Park, located at 830 Poquoson Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/poquoson-seafood-festival-returns-oct-14-16/ Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Town Point …. According to a press release, the festival will take place on...
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies

The festival will take place from October 14 through 16 at the Poquoson Municipal Park, located at 830 Poquoson Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/living-local/poquoson-seafood-festival-returns-oct-14-16/ Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Town Point …. According to a press release, the festival will take place on October 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 6...
