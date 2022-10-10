Read full article on original website
10-year-old girl injured in September crash in Polk County has died
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 10-year-old girl who was injured in a head-on crash in September has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Her name is not being released, the sheriff's office reported. The crash occurred on Sept. 24 at Northeast 108th Street and Highway 163. One...
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same room
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the room now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
Des Moines Police: 1 person dead after shooting on southside
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting on the southside of Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines Police patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at Weston Park Apartment Homes at approximately 3:10 p.m. A male victim was taken...
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
Des Moines police investigating homicide after Park Avenue shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot on the 4200 block of Park Avenue has died, police say. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents found the victim in a parking lot. Police say that bystanders began to transport the injured person in a...
Man behind false report of body in pond pleads guilty to harrassment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The man whosefalse report led West Des Moines police to search a pond for a possible body has pleaded guilty to harassment. Mason Kiefer was sentenced to a day in jail with credit for time served and is no longer in the Polk County Jail.
People on East 14th Street fed up with frequent crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Des Moines police and the fire department responded to a crash with injuries on East 14th Street and Thompson Avenue. There was another crash on East 14th and Guthrie Avenue on Tuesday evening that caused property damage, according to the Des Moines police.
SUV hits UTV in Des Moines, seriously injuring man
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police responded to a serious accident involving an SUV and a UTV Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ northeast side. It happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at E. 16th Street and Hull Avenue, a few blocks away from Grand View University. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an eastbound vehicle struck the UTV, a John Deere Gator, which was crossing the street.
Murder trial underway in Dallas County for man accused of killing West Des Moines woman
A murder trial is underway for an Iowa man accused of killing his girlfriend. West Des Moines police say Nathen Cameron told officers Trisha Kunze died when she jumped from their apartment balcony in February. However, investigators say marks on her body indicated she was strangled and violently assaulted before...
Dallas County Crash Claims One Life, 2 others injured
(Granger) One person died, and two others suffered injuries when a semi and a car collided at an intersection in Granger. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. Authorities say 75-year-old Larry Don Adams of Boone died in the crash. The two people hurt in the accident are 43-year-old Adam William Choruzek, and 48-year-old Kathy Lynn O’Brien, both from Grand Junction.
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
West Des Moines man charged with securities fraud
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. According to police, 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler is charged with one count of first-degree theft against an older individual, a class B felony; one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; and one count of securities fraud, a class C felony.
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
ARL of Iowa has rescued over 100 cats in three weeks
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has conducted its thirdlarge-scale cat rescue in the span of three weeks. So far, 103 cats have now been rescued. Thirty-seven cats were rescued in the most recent case in Webster County. Nearly all of the cats were found...
