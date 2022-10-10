Read full article on original website
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team has good run in ECT
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated ninth-seeded Caldwell, 4-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8. Junior Ella McNelly, senior Maeve O’Keefe, junior Grace Petretti and senior Ava Leone each had a goal. Junior Amanda...
Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Newark Collegiate
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football enjoyed an impressive 41-20 victory over Newark Collegiate on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hurrell Field. Junior quarterback Dylan O’Neil completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns, junior David Kelly ran for 137 yards on 22 carries, and Frankie Renois rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Ridgers. Renois also had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
East Orange Campus HS football team defeats West Orange HS
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE/EAST ORANGE, NJ — This past week, the East Orange Campus High School football team experienced tragedy close to school grounds. One of their own, Letrell Duncan, a standout sophomore on the basketball team, was shot multiple times in the head on the way home from school. The 16-year-old did not survive. For what was supposed to be a fun rivalry football game between the East Orange Campus and West Orange High School, was now played with heavy hearts.
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Paramus Catholic
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team fell to 4-2 on the season after getting upset 20-17 by Paramus Catholic at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. This is the first victory by the Paladins over the Pirates since 2017. Paramus took the opening...
West Orange HS boys soccer team surges
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three straight games to improve to 9-2 on the season. The Mountaineers defeated Columbia, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at home; Belleville, 2-0, on Thursday, Oct. 6, at home; and Verona, 4-0, on Friday, Oct. 7, on the road. Senior Mason Bashkoff had two goals and one assist in the win over Columbia, and two goals in the win over Verona. Junior Jack Dvorin had two goals in the win over Belleville. West Orange is the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 13. The top seed is town neighbor Seton Hall Prep. Newark East Side is the No. 2 seed.
Seton Hall Prep harriers end dual meet season with 8-1 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its dual meet season with an 8-1 record, defeating Verona, 16-47, and Bloomfield, 15-40. In their race, junior Connor Schmit won (17:37.9), senior co-captain TJ Sparno was second (17:47.2), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo was third (18:59.7), senior co-captain Russ Webb was fourth (19:01.8) and junior Ben Brennan was sixth (19:17.8). These were the scorers; the other two racers were freshman Andrew Burkitt (19:18.4) and freshman Ronan Carter (19:20.9).
Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 10-2 on the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 10-2 on the season. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Pirates defeated Montclair at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Junior Eddie Krupski opened the scoring with a penalty kick with 22:25 left in the first half. Sophomore Lucas Mendes increased the Pirates’ lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal from 25 yards out into the upper right corner with 22:16 left in the second half. Junior goalie Raymond Bonanno had five saves to record his first varsity clean sheet.
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional semifinals
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. Glen Ridge defeated No. 7 seed Secaucus, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Orange in ECT preliminary round
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated No. 21 seed Orange, 9-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at home. Senior Ava Kotronis had two goals to lead eight goal scorers for Glen Ridge, which improved to 5-6-1 on the season and was scheduled to visit No. 5 seed West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Columbia HS boys soccer team seeks strong ECT run
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team received the No. 6 seed in the Essex County Tournament. Columbia will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 13, against No. 11 seed Glen Ridge at Underhill Field at 2 p.m. The quarterfinals are on Saturday, Oct....
West Orange HS girls soccer team seeks ECT repeat title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team received the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament. West Orange was scheduled to host a first-round game on Wednesday, Oct. 12, after press time. The quarterfinals are on Friday, Oct. 14. The semifinals are on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at LIvingston High School, and the final is on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 2 p.m.
Orange HS football team routs North Bergen for its second win in a row
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team defeated North Bergen, 42-6, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at North Bergen. Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 10 of 12 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns, and he also rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Senior...
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team seeks good run in ECT
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team received the No. 11 seed in the Essex County Tournament and was scheduled to host No. 22 seed Nutley in the preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after press time. The winner will visit No. 6 seed Columbia High School in Maplewood in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Golda Och Academy boys cross-country enjoys victories in SEC’s final week of dual meets
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team ran in the final week of Super Essex Conference dual meets on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park. Daniel Schiffman led the Roadrunners in 19:28.6, 11th overall of 78 finishers. Alex Lefkowitz ran 20:47.6, 29th place; and Jesse Schiffman finished in 20:57.2, 32nd place.
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in SEC’s final dual-meet of the season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Super Essex Conference’s final dual-meet race of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Pictured are the boys, wearing the red-and-white striped shirts, competing in the...
Gotham FC, Cougar SC host clinic for 120 kids at New Waterlands
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Gotham FC defender Sabrina Flores has traveled around the world as a professional soccer player. But on Friday night, Oct. 7, the weed-filled mud of New Waterlands Park was a homecoming for the Livingston native. Coaching more than 120 local soccer players in a clinic...
Esports program at Bloomfield HS is thriving
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School esports program is thriving. The program is under the direction of Zeth Bell, a mathematics and coding teacher at the high school. Last year, Bell inherited the position of Computer/Gaming Club adviser. At the time, the club had a small population of...
Glen Ridge declares state of emergency, several towns affected by water main break
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — An Oct. 5 water main break in Nutley has caused Glen Ridge and Montclair to declare states of emergency. The break, which spans more than 70 inches of main, has affected several Essex County towns, including Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair and Nutley — as well as others in Passaic and Hudson counties.
‘Coffee With a Cop’ event in West Orange forges connections
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Community Services Unit of the West Orange Police Department sponsored “Coffee with a Cop” at the Dunkin’ on Northfield Avenue on Oct. 6. This event gives police officers the opportunity to engage with the public to listen to and discuss concerns. Officers also handed out brochures about various police department initiatives designed to help improve quality of life within the community. For information about any WOPD programs, call 973-325-4000.
