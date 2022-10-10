WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three straight games to improve to 9-2 on the season. The Mountaineers defeated Columbia, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at home; Belleville, 2-0, on Thursday, Oct. 6, at home; and Verona, 4-0, on Friday, Oct. 7, on the road. Senior Mason Bashkoff had two goals and one assist in the win over Columbia, and two goals in the win over Verona. Junior Jack Dvorin had two goals in the win over Belleville. West Orange is the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 13. The top seed is town neighbor Seton Hall Prep. Newark East Side is the No. 2 seed.

