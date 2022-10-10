ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Get a free pumpkin at ‘Fall Frolic’ on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Normandy Park

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BP7Rh_0iTV2cVM00

A free and fun ‘Fall Frolic’ family event with FREE pumpkins, warm drinks, and pumpkin decorating craft will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Pea Patch at Marvista Park in Normandy Park.

From 1-4 p.m. that day, all kids can enjoy a free pumpkin (while supplies last).

Spread the word about this festive frolic in the park.

“We hope to see you there!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1075476586500319.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrPhW_0iTV2cVM00

Marvista Park is located at 19990 4th Ave SW in Normandy Park:

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonbeerblog.com

Underground Beer Festival this weekend in Bothell

There’s a beer fest this Saturday afternoon in Bothell. Actually, it’s under Bothell. The Underground Bothell Beer Fest takes place in the parking garage below City Hall this Saturday, October 15th, from 1:00 – 6:00. The event features beer and cider from 20 producers, listed below. Also,...
BOTHELL, WA
KING-5

Glass pumpkin season is a time to celebrate for collectors

TACOMA, Wash. — Not all pumpkins are meant for carving. Some are meant to be just a bit more permanent and handled with care. A treasured Northwest tradition, nearly three decades in the making, glass pumpkin patches offer shoppers hundred of choices in all shapes, sizes and colors. Each...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best New Restaurants of 2022

Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Society
rentonreporter.com

Construction projects start this October at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

Construction will start in October on two major renovation projects at Renton’s Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The first project starts on Monday, Oct. 17, and will make critical repairs and upgrades to the north water walk, including:. Replacing the existing concrete deck panels with 60% light penetrating fiberglass...
RENTON, WA
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Pumpkin#Frolic#Localevent
KING-5

Shelter pets from Florida are ready for adoption at Seattle Humane

SEATTLE — Seattle Humane welcomed more fuzzy faces to the litter this week as more than 60 cats, dogs and guinea pigs were transported by plane from Florida. The disaster relief flight is helping alleviate the burden on shelters that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. "It's important...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KOMO News

Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington

(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
SEATTLE, WA
firefighternation.com

A Sheep Wanders Into WA Fire Station. Now She has a Home and a Job Tending Grass

Angelica Relente – Puyallup Herald (Puyallup, Wash.) Oct. 9—Graham Fire & Rescue’s new lawn mower has a distinct feature: horns. Pat, a female sheep (ewe) with horns, has moved to Station 96 at 12827 224th St. E. She shares about two acres of land with her new fire goat roommates, Drip and Torch. Their mission is to take care of the fire station’s yard.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
nwpb.org

Tacoma unveils Black Lives Matter mural

Along Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma, the city’s new Black Lives Matter mural unfolds across the 23,000 square-foot Tollefson Plaza in bright colors. The mural cascades down the steps of the plaza and from different viewpoints, it reveals different faces, messages and meanings. The challenging space makes the viewer work to absorb the mural — something lead-artist Dionne Bonner wanted.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy