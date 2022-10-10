Read full article on original website
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
SF Is Home To 2 Of ‘The Most Beautiful Streets In The World’
San Francisco is famous for its iconic bridges, architecture, and general vibe, but two of our streets recently got the attention of Architectural Digest for their list of ” The 53 Most Beautiful Streets in the World.” Our curvy and picturesque Lombard Street placed #20 on the list. As one of the most visited sites in SF and “crookedest street in the world,” Lombard is a dazzling site and a visual reminder of how SF has adapted to its hilly terrain. Even though it isn’t even the most crooked street in SF, it never seems to lose its charm. The second street to make the list is another popular tourist destination, Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies. Located along Steiner Street, this postcard-perfect row of houses ranked #31 on the list. This row of seven Queen Anne Victorian-style homes is one of the most recognizable sites in SF. The houses were built between 1892 and 1896 and have been featured in movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and television shows like Full House (1987-1995).
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
‘Bay Area Backroads’ returns to KRON4 News this October
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Bay Area Backroads” is coming back this October with KRON4 anchor, Grant Lodes taking over hosting duties. The beloved Bay Area show which ran in the ’80s and ’90s will be a new regular segment in the KRON4 newscast as Grant takes the lead in reviving a franchise that was one […]
Hint of rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area weather forecast
The region could get some precipitation at the end of next week, meteorologists said.
San Francisco micro-hotel YOTEL acquired for $62M in foreclosure auction
The hotel is best known for its 86-square-foot "micro rooms" and minimalist, tech-savvy design.
Fans 'get down on their knees and pray' at packed concert in SF's Chase Center
The stadium was packed with people worshipping two legendary '80s bands.
SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods
SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
Eater
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
Fogtober? Why the SF Bay Area is getting summer weather in fall
Forecasters say the foggy pattern is expected to persist through the week.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Oakland’s Horn Barbecue faces money woes, unsafe work allegations
Graveyard shift workers were given bear mace to protect themselves against intruders, they told SFGATE.
foodgressing.com
iChina Restaurant: Chinese Fine Dining in Santa Clara CA [Review]
One of my favourite meals from my Bay Area trip this past summer was at iChina. This stunning fine dining restaurant and lounge is located in Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair and focuses on innovative Chinese cuisine with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. China means “love China” – a name...
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
Home-sale prices fell in Bay Area cities as wobbly economy deters buyers, report says
(KRON) — Home sale prices in two of the Bay Area’s biggest cities saw significant year-over-year declines as a topsy-turvy economy continues to deter buyers and sellers, according to a new report from Redfin. Home sale prices in Oakland fell 3% year over year. Across the Bay in...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Strange Weather Pattern to Blame For Fog and Cold
Hundreds gathered outside SF City Hall on Monday to protest Russia's new wave of aggression against Ukrainian civilians. "The Russian attack will not achieve its objective," said Dmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, at the rally. "We will repair all damaged and destroyed objects and continue fighting against the invaders." [NBC Bay Area]
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area
Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? We have you covered.
SFGate
