Austin, TX

Secret SF

SF Is Home To 2 Of ‘The Most Beautiful Streets In The World’

San Francisco is famous for its iconic bridges, architecture, and general vibe, but two of our streets recently got the attention of Architectural Digest for their list of ” The 53 Most Beautiful Streets in the World.” Our curvy and picturesque Lombard Street placed #20 on the list. As one of the most visited sites in SF and “crookedest street in the world,” Lombard is a dazzling site and a visual reminder of how SF has adapted to its hilly terrain. Even though it isn’t even the most crooked street in SF, it never seems to lose its charm. The second street to make the list is another popular tourist destination, Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies. Located along Steiner Street, this postcard-perfect row of houses ranked #31 on the list. This row of seven Queen Anne Victorian-style homes is one of the most recognizable sites in SF. The houses were built between 1892 and 1896 and have been featured in movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and television shows like Full House (1987-1995).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods

SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco

The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints

Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
foodgressing.com

iChina Restaurant: Chinese Fine Dining in Santa Clara CA [Review]

One of my favourite meals from my Bay Area trip this past summer was at iChina. This stunning fine dining restaurant and lounge is located in Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair and focuses on innovative Chinese cuisine with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. China means “love China” – a name...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Strange Weather Pattern to Blame For Fog and Cold

Hundreds gathered outside SF City Hall on Monday to protest Russia's new wave of aggression against Ukrainian civilians. "The Russian attack will not achieve its objective," said Dmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, at the rally. "We will repair all damaged and destroyed objects and continue fighting against the invaders." [NBC Bay Area]
SFGate

SFGate

