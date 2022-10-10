Outside of Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech’s linebacker unit has been learning on the fly this fall. Jaden Keller, a linebacker in high school, has shown flashes, as has Keonta Jenkins who moved from safety to linebacker this spring. Keli Lawson, who played offense under the former staff and was a defensive end in high school, is still maturing at the position after missing a part of camp with a leg injury but posts incredible size that cannot be taught. The same can be said of Jayden McDonald, who posts great measurables but is still learning to play linebacker after moving to the position under the new coaching staff.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO