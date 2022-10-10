ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

In-state ATH Jonathan Pennix commits to Virginia Tech

Jonathan Pennix believed in himself and stayed patient in the recruiting process until the offer and the right fit came his way. So following Virginia Tech offering the Appomattox (Va.) County athlete last month during a visit to campus, he told Hokies coach Brent Pry he was committed but he wanted to wait until his 18th birthday to announce it.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Among Four Finalists For Four-Star F Mouhamed Dioubate

With a backcourt duo of three-star guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young already on board for the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to add a major frontcourt piece still this cycle with the top target being Mouhamed Dioubate. The good news is the Hokies are among the finalists as...
BLACKSBURG, VA
College Football News

Miami vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Miami (2-3), Virginia Tech (2-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Miami...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Calm, fall weather precedes Thursday shower, storm chance

ROANOKE, Va. – There was hardly a cloud in the sky Monday, and we expect a repeat performance of that (for the most part) Tuesday too. High temperatures may climb a few additional degrees after a cool start to the day. This is thanks to a breeze out of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Handsome Duke looking for forever family

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought one-year-old Duke to “Good Day Virginia.” Duke is 62 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested.
ROANOKE, VA
Josh Gattis
WSLS

Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus

LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday. Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022. Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved...
LOW MOOR, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New mountain biking loop opens on Roanoke River Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve been using the Roanoke River Greenway the past few days near Vic Thomas Park, you might have noticed a new development along the trail, a mountain biking loop. It all started with residents applying for a “Project Outside Grant.”. “Some folks from...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company. According to the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. Roanoke Police say the crash happened at approximately 8:16 a.m. and involved one car. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke woman is finalist for $30,000 environmental award

A national on-line vote will determine whether a Roanoke environmental activist claims a $30,000 award for her chosen cause. Freeda Cathcart is one of three national finalists for the Cox Conserves Heroes award. The non-profit she is highlighting through it is the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and its Educational Foundation. Even if she would come in third among the three finalists, Cathcart is in line for a $5,000 award to the non-profit; second place is good for $15,000 and first place provides $30,000. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash

State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
ROANOKE, VA
247Sports

247Sports

