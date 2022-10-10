Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Related
In-state ATH Jonathan Pennix commits to Virginia Tech
Jonathan Pennix believed in himself and stayed patient in the recruiting process until the offer and the right fit came his way. So following Virginia Tech offering the Appomattox (Va.) County athlete last month during a visit to campus, he told Hokies coach Brent Pry he was committed but he wanted to wait until his 18th birthday to announce it.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Four Finalists For Four-Star F Mouhamed Dioubate
With a backcourt duo of three-star guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young already on board for the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to add a major frontcourt piece still this cycle with the top target being Mouhamed Dioubate. The good news is the Hokies are among the finalists as...
College Football News
Miami vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Miami vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Miami (2-3), Virginia Tech (2-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Miami...
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Floyd. The Radford High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00. The James River High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WSLS
Calm, fall weather precedes Thursday shower, storm chance
ROANOKE, Va. – There was hardly a cloud in the sky Monday, and we expect a repeat performance of that (for the most part) Tuesday too. High temperatures may climb a few additional degrees after a cool start to the day. This is thanks to a breeze out of...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Handsome Duke looking for forever family
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought one-year-old Duke to “Good Day Virginia.” Duke is 62 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSET
Kohl's will once again close all stores on Thanksgiving Day 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have plans to shop at Kohl's for some pre-Black Friday deals, think again. Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24). Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in-store and online...
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus
LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday. Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022. Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
WDBJ7.com
New mountain biking loop opens on Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve been using the Roanoke River Greenway the past few days near Vic Thomas Park, you might have noticed a new development along the trail, a mountain biking loop. It all started with residents applying for a “Project Outside Grant.”. “Some folks from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
WDBJ7.com
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company. According to the...
WDBJ7.com
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. Roanoke Police say the crash happened at approximately 8:16 a.m. and involved one car. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke woman is finalist for $30,000 environmental award
A national on-line vote will determine whether a Roanoke environmental activist claims a $30,000 award for her chosen cause. Freeda Cathcart is one of three national finalists for the Cox Conserves Heroes award. The non-profit she is highlighting through it is the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and its Educational Foundation. Even if she would come in third among the three finalists, Cathcart is in line for a $5,000 award to the non-profit; second place is good for $15,000 and first place provides $30,000. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.
wfirnews.com
Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash
State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0