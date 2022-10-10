Read full article on original website
How this 42-year-old mom paid off $35,000 in debt in 8 months
After graduating from college in 2005, Becky Guiles was left with a mountain of debt. The now-42-year-old took out nearly $25,000 in student loans to pay for her tuition at a New York state school, and put her room, board, and books on her credit card. To get around campus, Guiles also took out a car loan. Eventually, Guiles accrued nearly $35,000 in debt.
CNBC
Here's why more than 7 million student loan borrowers could miss out on federal forgiveness program
Consumer advocates say that requiring student loan borrowers to apply for forgiveness will lead to many people missing out on the relief. Many borrowers may mistakenly assume they don't qualify. The White House has repeatedly said that its application for student loan forgiveness, which is expected to go live within...
Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief
The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
CNBC
More car buyers pay at least $1,000 a month for their loans as high prices, rate hikes throw 'a one-two punch'
For electric and hybrid vehicles, the share of car buyers paying more than $1,000 monthly in loan payments is higher than for gas-powered cars. The average price paid for a new car in the third quarter was $45,971, according to an estimate from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. While there...
Young mom-to-be pays off her student loan debt of $120K: 'Focus on other life goals'
A young Maryland woman who recently bought a home with her husband as they prepare for the birth of their first child is proud that she developed the financial acumen to pay off her student loans in full — no matter the path that others may be taking. Based...
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like
Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
Up to 5 million student-loan borrowers might have to submit income verification documents when they apply for relief. Here's what that would look like.
Biden's Education Department estimates at least 1 million student-loan borrowers will need extra proof of income to get federal debt relief.
A student-loan company involved in a major lawsuit against Biden's debt relief just got hit with a cease and desist over accusations of 'interfering with student loan borrowers' right to loan cancellation'
Advocacy groups SBPC and AFT claimed student-loan company MOHELA's role in the lawsuit could cost California borrowers more than $55 billion.
Pay down your debt with no late fees ever on the Citi Simplicity credit card
The Citi Simplicity credit card doesn't earn any rewards, but it does come with a lengthy 21-month introductory interest rate on balance transfers, along with no late fees and no annual fee.
More pain for home borrowers as they're hit with a SIXTH interest rate rise in a row - but it could have been FAR worse: Here's what history-making hike means for YOUR mortgage
Australian home borrowers have copped an historic sixth consecutive monthly interest rate rise to tackle the worst inflation in more than three decades. The Reserve Bank of Australia increased the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points on Tuesday, taking it to a nine-year high of 2.6 per cent. The move...
nypressnews.com
US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here’s who the country owes
The gross national debt in America has hit new heights, surpassing $31 trillion, according to a U.S. treasury report released this week. If you find that hard to wrap your head around, it basically boils down to more than $93,000 of debt for every person in the country, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
CBS News
Social Security is set to announce biggest benefit hike since 1981. Here's when you'll get it.
Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power. The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA,...
Three-Quarters of Millennials Purchase Groceries Online
Online grocers looking to drive adoption would be best served to focus on the needs and preferences of millennials, given that these consumers are the most likely of all generations to purchase their groceries digitally. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with...
Rise in UK borrowers falling behind on mortgage payments, says Santander
The boss of Santander UK says the bank is putting aside more money for potential defaults linked to the cost of living crisis after seeing a pickup in customers falling behind on mortgage and loan payments. Mike Regnier told the Guardian that he was keeping a close eye on the...
CBS News
