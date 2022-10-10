ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

How this 42-year-old mom paid off $35,000 in debt in 8 months

After graduating from college in 2005, Becky Guiles was left with a mountain of debt. The now-42-year-old took out nearly $25,000 in student loans to pay for her tuition at a New York state school, and put her room, board, and books on her credit card. To get around campus, Guiles also took out a car loan. Eventually, Guiles accrued nearly $35,000 in debt.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
Yahoo!

Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like

Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
Daily Mail

More pain for home borrowers as they're hit with a SIXTH interest rate rise in a row - but it could have been FAR worse: Here's what history-making hike means for YOUR mortgage

Australian home borrowers have copped an historic sixth consecutive monthly interest rate rise to tackle the worst inflation in more than three decades. The Reserve Bank of Australia increased the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points on Tuesday, taking it to a nine-year high of 2.6 per cent. The move...
PYMNTS

Three-Quarters of Millennials Purchase Groceries Online

Online grocers looking to drive adoption would be best served to focus on the needs and preferences of millennials, given that these consumers are the most likely of all generations to purchase their groceries digitally. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with...
