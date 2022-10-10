Read full article on original website
Is It Better To Sell Or Trade In Your Old iPhone? Here's What You Need Know
If you're ready to upgrade to a new iPhone, you have a big choice to make: do you sell your old iPhone yourself or trade it in for a discount?
Surface Studio 2+ Wants To Be Your New Workhorse
Microsoft is bringing a long-awaited and substantial upgrade to the Surface Studio, its all-in-one PC that goes against the likes of Apple's iMac.
11 Best Uses For An Old Apple Watch
Given the computing power and hardware quality of the Apple Watch, this wearable has the potential to outlast its first intended life living on your wrist.
Google Pixel Watch Review: Surprisingly Convincing
The Pixel Watch is here, and it's making a case for Wear OS with its launch. Does Google's smartwatch swim or sink in a sea of other wearables?
The Easiest Ways To Fix Common Windows 11 Battery Drain Problems
Is your PC's battery draining faster than it used to? Though aging could be to blame, there are some Windows 11 settings you can adjust to improve things.
With Stadia Dead, Google Pins Cloud Gaming Hopes On Chromebooks
PC gaming is expensive, and a gaming laptop in particular can leave you with an empty wallet while still falling short in terms of specs. While gaming laptops tend to be beefier than their non-gaming counterparts, they still have to remain portable to some degree. Between the need for compactness, limited cooling options, and the fact it has to be battery-powered, a gaming laptop is rarely going to be on par with a desktop PC. If you do go for something top-end, you might get closer to desktop performance, but you will be forking out several thousand dollars.
Surface Pro 9 Gives Us 5G At Long Last
Microsoft is updating its Surface convertible lineup with the Surface 9 Pro, and this time, the big upgrade is reserved for the connectivity department.
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories For PC Take A Page From The Xbox Adaptive Controller Playbook
Microsoft is releasing a new range of PC gaming accessories aimed at making it easier for every gamer to have the most accessible experience possible.
Steam's Mobile App Just Got A Much Needed Update
Steam's mobile companion app just got an overhaul, bringing a lot of new and updated features to its users. We have a breakdown of what's included.
Apple's Crash Detection Has An Apparent Weakness: Roller Coasters
Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is an incremental upgrade over the last generation models, with the lower-tier models even sporting the same A15 Bionic chipset. Among the handful of fresh feature additions to the iPhone 14 lineup is the new Dynamic Island feature (available only on the Pro models) and the new Photonic Engine, which is said to improve the photo capabilities of the devices. Along with these, the iPhone 14 lineup also saw the introduction of an advanced crash detection feature that is triggered when the phone detects a severe car crash.
Meta Quest Pro Gives Snapdragon XR2+ Its Big Launch: Why It's The Chip To Watch
Qualcomm has introduced a new XR chip called the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1, which is targeted at augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) applications. Notably, the latest Qualcomm chip has already found its way inside Meta's Quest Pro, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated XR product in a while and one of the most advanced of its kind.
Things You Never Knew Your iPhone And iPad Could Do
Even if you've had your iPad or iPhone for years, there's a decent chance you've not utilized every single feature the device has to offer.
TCL's Nxtwear S Smart Glasses Land On Kickstarter
TCL has yet another pair of smart glasses for consumers. The product is designed to offer a totally private viewing experience, and it works with most devices.
Amazon Prime Day October 2022 - The Best Tech Deals Under $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Early Access sale — "Prime Day 2" as some people are calling it — is well underway. While huge discounts are available, the products with hundreds of dollars knocked off their sticker price may still cost you the best part of a paycheck. But if you look deep enough, some extreme bargains can be grabbed on any budget. We've trawled through the sales to find some of the best tech deals you can snag for under $50. That's enough money to get a smart home started, greatly improve the one you have, boost your home's security, bulk up your PC gaming arsenal, and you can even snag yourself a Wi-Fi 6 router.
Why Beats Studio3 Is The Best Headphone Deal On Amazon Prime Day October 2022
Beats' popular noise-canceling over-ear Studio3 wireless headphones are now on sale, and the Amazon Prime Day discount is surprisingly massive.
Acer Aspire Vero (2022) Review: Eco-Friendly First
The 2022 version of the Acer Aspire Vero makes the case for an environmentally-friendly laptop with a price that won't break the bank.
Microsoft And Meta Team For Windows 365, Teams, And Xbox Cloud Gaming On Quest VR Headsets
Are you eager for a future where meetings are held in VR with your coworkers' avatars all around you? Meta certainly is and it has tapped Microsoft for help.
How To Get 4 Months Of Amazon Music Unlimited For Prime Day 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The massive popularity of YouTube Music and Spotify — both of which have become the go-to apps for music streaming across the globe (according to a YouGov poll) — hasn't prevented some of the biggest players in the tech segment from trying their luck with their own music apps. Companies that have had a fair amount of success with their music apps include Apple and Amazon, which run Apple Music and Amazon Music, respectively. While not as popular as YouTube Music and Spotify, these services have accumulated a sizable number of dedicated users.
How To Set Up Your Android Phone's Hotspot
Your Android phone has a special feature that transforms it into a portable router, one that is surprisingly easy to use whenever you need it.
Meta Quest Pro Is A High-End VR Headset With A Price Tag To Match
Meta is back with a new pro-tier Quest headset. The model is made for diehard virtual reality fans, and it comes with a massive price tag attached.
