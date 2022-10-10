ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb C#Airpods
SlashGear

With Stadia Dead, Google Pins Cloud Gaming Hopes On Chromebooks

PC gaming is expensive, and a gaming laptop in particular can leave you with an empty wallet while still falling short in terms of specs. While gaming laptops tend to be beefier than their non-gaming counterparts, they still have to remain portable to some degree. Between the need for compactness, limited cooling options, and the fact it has to be battery-powered, a gaming laptop is rarely going to be on par with a desktop PC. If you do go for something top-end, you might get closer to desktop performance, but you will be forking out several thousand dollars.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SlashGear

Apple's Crash Detection Has An Apparent Weakness: Roller Coasters

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is an incremental upgrade over the last generation models, with the lower-tier models even sporting the same A15 Bionic chipset. Among the handful of fresh feature additions to the iPhone 14 lineup is the new Dynamic Island feature (available only on the Pro models) and the new Photonic Engine, which is said to improve the photo capabilities of the devices. Along with these, the iPhone 14 lineup also saw the introduction of an advanced crash detection feature that is triggered when the phone detects a severe car crash.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Meta Quest Pro Gives Snapdragon XR2+ Its Big Launch: Why It's The Chip To Watch

Qualcomm has introduced a new XR chip called the Snapdragon ​​XR2+ Gen 1, which is targeted at augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) applications. Notably, the latest Qualcomm chip has already found its way inside Meta's Quest Pro, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated XR product in a while and one of the most advanced of its kind.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Amazon Prime Day October 2022 - The Best Tech Deals Under $50

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Early Access sale — "Prime Day 2" as some people are calling it — is well underway. While huge discounts are available, the products with hundreds of dollars knocked off their sticker price may still cost you the best part of a paycheck. But if you look deep enough, some extreme bargains can be grabbed on any budget. We've trawled through the sales to find some of the best tech deals you can snag for under $50. That's enough money to get a smart home started, greatly improve the one you have, boost your home's security, bulk up your PC gaming arsenal, and you can even snag yourself a Wi-Fi 6 router.
SHOPPING
SlashGear

How To Get 4 Months Of Amazon Music Unlimited For Prime Day 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The massive popularity of YouTube Music and Spotify — both of which have become the go-to apps for music streaming across the globe (according to a YouGov poll) — hasn't prevented some of the biggest players in the tech segment from trying their luck with their own music apps. Companies that have had a fair amount of success with their music apps include Apple and Amazon, which run Apple Music and Amazon Music, respectively. While not as popular as YouTube Music and Spotify, these services have accumulated a sizable number of dedicated users.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

SlashGear

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy