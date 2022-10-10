ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Nominated For FedEx Ground Player of the Week

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv5CB_0iTV1zSC00

Nick Chubb’s week 5 effort against the Los Angeles Chargers has earned him a nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is once again up for the weekly FedEx Ground Player of the Week. This is Chubb’s fourth nomination for the accolade in five weeks.

Chubb and the Browns fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he had another good day of work. The Browns’ running back toted the ball 17 times for 134 rushing yards and a touchdown. Chubb scored a 41-yard touchdown early in the game for the first score.

This week, Chubb is up against Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

You can vote for Chubb here.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

Chargers Reveal Browns Mettle in 30-28 Loss

Browns Nick Chubb Makes Chargers Derwin James Look Silly on 41 Yard Touchdown

Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Browns CB Greedy Williams Eligible to Return Against Chargers

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind

Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined

With Difficult Schedule on Horizon, can Jacoby Brissett Continue Playing at High Enough Level?

Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers

CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
NESN

Former Patriot Gives Advice To Free Agent Wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. has options. Even if you take the Los Angeles Rams off the table, it appears the star wideout can choose from a number of legitimate playoff contenders for his next landing spot. Rob Ninkovich, however, believes OBJ should turn them all down. Ninkovich on...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy