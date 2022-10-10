ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

AL.com

Tensions flare as Mobile City Council discusses annexation attempt

On Tuesday, Rev. Cleveland McFarland, pastor of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, accused the city council and the mayor’s administration of “backroom meetings” surrounding annexation and not providing information to the public. “Either you have the information and the data, and not sharing it with the public,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores' $19M road extension to connect to new ALDOT bridge project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A new multimillion dollar road project is in the works in Gulf Shores and its goal is to reduce traffic congestion in the rapidly growing area. A no outlet sign is posted along Waterway E Blvd in Gulf Shores, which runs west along the Gulf Shores International Airport for about a mile.
GULF SHORES, AL
getthecoast.com

Jeff Peters named interim City Manager for Fort Walton Beach

During last night’s Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting, Parks & Recreation Director Jeff Peters was appointed as interim city manager by the council. You’ll remember from last week that current City Manager Michael Beedie officially tendered his resignation as he has decided to accept another job opportunity in the private sector.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
utv44.com

Daphne Police officers go the extra mile to connect with deaf citizens

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Police officers are taking classes to learn sign language. Code Enforcement Officer Christina Brazell and School Resource Officer Jessica Orso say they want to do all they can to build more bridges in the communities they serve and connect with people in need. "It's to...
DAPHNE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Candidate For Pensacola City Council Back In Race After Auto Accident

On Sept. 1, Charletha Powell braced herself as a delivery truck careened toward her. The day after her birthday, she was leaving the John Sunday Plaza dedication downtown and sitting at a stoplight — first in line. She watched as a dually pickup truck sideswiped the delivery truck and sent it hurtling her way — the crash caused a head-on collision that totaled her car.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Planning Commission set to meet October 10

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Orange Beach Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, October 10th for a work session, followed by its 4 p.m. regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall. ﻿. The agenda is as follows:. ORANGE BEACH PLANNING COMMISSION. WORK...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Pedestrian struck, killed in Foley early on Oct. 13

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A Foley man, Donald Gregory, 66. was killed about 5 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Hickory Street. An accident investigation is currently ongoing, and we are asking that you avoid the area until about 9 a.m. if possible. The accident was before daylight and fog may have been a contributing factor.
FOLEY, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

