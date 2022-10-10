Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A Foley man, Donald Gregory, 66. was killed about 5 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Hickory Street. An accident investigation is currently ongoing, and we are asking that you avoid the area until about 9 a.m. if possible. The accident was before daylight and fog may have been a contributing factor.

