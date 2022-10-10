Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Of...
WPMI
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
Tensions flare as Mobile City Council discusses annexation attempt
On Tuesday, Rev. Cleveland McFarland, pastor of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, accused the city council and the mayor’s administration of “backroom meetings” surrounding annexation and not providing information to the public. “Either you have the information and the data, and not sharing it with the public,...
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
utv44.com
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores' $19M road extension to connect to new ALDOT bridge project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A new multimillion dollar road project is in the works in Gulf Shores and its goal is to reduce traffic congestion in the rapidly growing area. A no outlet sign is posted along Waterway E Blvd in Gulf Shores, which runs west along the Gulf Shores International Airport for about a mile.
Audubon grant fuels 3 more years of Orange Beach shorebird study
Project to include signs, artwork, poetry and pamphlets. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Thanks to a grant from the Audubon Society Orange Beach is continuing a shorebird education project for three more years. The project will cost $386,362 for the three-year extension all paid with an Audubon grant.
getthecoast.com
Jeff Peters named interim City Manager for Fort Walton Beach
During last night’s Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting, Parks & Recreation Director Jeff Peters was appointed as interim city manager by the council. You’ll remember from last week that current City Manager Michael Beedie officially tendered his resignation as he has decided to accept another job opportunity in the private sector.
utv44.com
Daphne Police officers go the extra mile to connect with deaf citizens
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Police officers are taking classes to learn sign language. Code Enforcement Officer Christina Brazell and School Resource Officer Jessica Orso say they want to do all they can to build more bridges in the communities they serve and connect with people in need. "It's to...
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Candidate For Pensacola City Council Back In Race After Auto Accident
On Sept. 1, Charletha Powell braced herself as a delivery truck careened toward her. The day after her birthday, she was leaving the John Sunday Plaza dedication downtown and sitting at a stoplight — first in line. She watched as a dually pickup truck sideswiped the delivery truck and sent it hurtling her way — the crash caused a head-on collision that totaled her car.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
utv44.com
Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
Orange Beach Planning Commission set to meet October 10
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Orange Beach Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, October 10th for a work session, followed by its 4 p.m. regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall. . The agenda is as follows:. ORANGE BEACH PLANNING COMMISSION. WORK...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Foley early on Oct. 13
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A Foley man, Donald Gregory, 66. was killed about 5 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Hickory Street. An accident investigation is currently ongoing, and we are asking that you avoid the area until about 9 a.m. if possible. The accident was before daylight and fog may have been a contributing factor.
Plans in the works for refurbishing old Frith's Bait Shop property
Short-term rentals, retail space and mobile vendor court in plans. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – A new, fresh look is coming to an iconic corner in Gulf Shores in an innovative approach merging the old with the new at the former Frith’s Bait Shop location. Frith’s...
Alabama city grapples with ‘confusion,’ ‘misconceptions’ over medical marijuana dispensary
In one Alabama city, a battle is underway to make sure a debate over allowing for a medical marijuana dispensary does not turn into an overall debate about the legalization of recreational pot. Early indications suggest that Fairhope city officials are battling misinformation, and the mayor said on Tuesday she...
