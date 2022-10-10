ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Julio Jones’ return to Bucs lineup could be later rather than sooner

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fo5N8_0iTV0vxV00
Bucs receiver Chris Godwin greets receiver Julio Jones (85) during the team's joint workouts with the Dolphins in August. Jones currently is nursing a knee injury that has kept him sidelined three of the first five games. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — If the recent sound bites from Bucs brass are any sign, the only deep route Julio Jones might be taking for now involves his recovery.

Which might stretch deep into the regular season.

The 33-year-old receiver, reportedly nursing a torn posterior cruciate ligament, was deemed inactive before Sunday’s 21-15 triumph against the Falcons. Though he practiced on a limited basis last week, Jones now has missed three of the last five games, totaling four catches in 2022.

Speaking to the Buccaneer Radio Network before kickoff Sunday, general manager Jason Licht said the team is “playing the long game” with Jones, with the hope he’ll be good to go late in the year. Coach Todd Bowles reaffirmed that approach Monday, even as reports swirl that the Bucs are among a handful of teams potentially in play for free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Just like Jason said, we want (Jones) fully healthy and not coming out for a week then missing another couple of weeks,” Bowles said. “So we think we’ve got enough guys right now to weather that storm.”

In Sunday’s triumph, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin teamed for 10 catches for 142 yards, while Scotty Miller — inactive the week before against the Chiefs — had a season-high four catches for 35 yards, and appeared to draw a fourth-quarter pass interference that wasn’t called.

Moreover, rookie tight end Cade Otton (six catches, 43 yards) continues gaining Tom Brady’s trust as a pass catcher.

“I thought (Miller) played well (Sunday),” Bowles said. “He competed, he played fast, he went over the middle, he went deep. He got in there and did some things in the blocking game that we were happy to see, and I thought he progressed well.”

Injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JbI1_0iTV0vxV00
Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis (24) tackles Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) in the first half. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Bowles had no immediate update on the status of cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), both of whom exited Sunday’s game. Murphy-Bunting is slated for an MRI, Bowles confirmed.

If both are sidelined for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh in a worst-case scenario, others who could be summoned to join starter Jamel Dean include rookie Zyon McCollum and special-teams regular Dee Delaney, who played 213 defensive snaps last season, totaling 17 tackles and an interception. The practice squad includes two corners, rookie Don Gardner and second-year guy Anthony Chesley.

At safety, Bowles reaffirmed he doesn’t believe the right arm injury to Mike Edwards is serious, but added veteran safety Logan Ryan (foot) likely will miss at least one more week. Bowles also was uncertain of whether veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), out the last three games, will play Sunday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0iTV0vxV00

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” the coach said. “We thought he’d heal a little bit earlier than he did, so it’s kind of a week-by-week thing right now with him.”

