ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. replaces Bill Self as Chiefs' drum honoree vs. Raiders

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ng53A_0iTV0n8v00

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have a new drum honoree for “Monday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Originally, the Chiefs had scheduled KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self, but due to a scheduling conflict, they had to replace him. They didn’t have to look far for a replacement option, calling on their friends across the parking lot at the Truman Sports Complex.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. would now be leading the pregame drum ceremony. It’s basically like the football version of throwing out the first pitch, so he should be plenty adept at getting Chiefs Kingdom fired up before the game.

Unfortunately, the Royals’ season is over after a last-place AL central finish, which means Witt Jr. has time to partake in the festivities at Arrowhead.

This marks the first time that Witt Jr. has been the drum honoree for the Chiefs. It’s also the first time a Royals player has served as the team’s drum honoree since Salvador Perez got fans going for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills last season.

The drum ceremony should occur between the coin toss and kickoff. Here is the full timeline for tonight’s game, so you don’t miss a moment of the action:

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3:00 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:15 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:05 p.m. – Raiders Team Introduction

7:07 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:10 p.m. – National Anthem

7:13 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Bobby Witt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Kansas City Royals#Arrowhead#The Buffalo Bills
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
FOX Sports

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media

For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy