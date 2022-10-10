Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. replaces Bill Self as Chiefs' drum honoree vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have a new drum honoree for “Monday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Originally, the Chiefs had scheduled KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self, but due to a scheduling conflict, they had to replace him. They didn’t have to look far for a replacement option, calling on their friends across the parking lot at the Truman Sports Complex.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. would now be leading the pregame drum ceremony. It’s basically like the football version of throwing out the first pitch, so he should be plenty adept at getting Chiefs Kingdom fired up before the game.

Unfortunately, the Royals’ season is over after a last-place AL central finish, which means Witt Jr. has time to partake in the festivities at Arrowhead.

This marks the first time that Witt Jr. has been the drum honoree for the Chiefs. It’s also the first time a Royals player has served as the team’s drum honoree since Salvador Perez got fans going for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills last season.

The drum ceremony should occur between the coin toss and kickoff. Here is the full timeline for tonight’s game, so you don’t miss a moment of the action:

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3:00 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:15 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:05 p.m. – Raiders Team Introduction

7:07 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:10 p.m. – National Anthem

7:13 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff