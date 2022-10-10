ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award

The Santa Clarita Water Agency, (SCV Water) has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program. The program was developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Locals Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Local residents made up the majority of people in the Santa Clarita Valley weekend arrests, officials said. Between Friday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 20 people, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Flood Advisory In Effect For Santa Clarita

A flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) is in effect for areas in the Santa Clarita Valley until the afternoon. The NWS issued a warning of urban flooding and minor mud/debris flows near burn areas for the Santa Clarita Valley and adjacent foothills and mountains. “Rain rates...
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our hosts Cary and Robbie sit down with Brandon, a 19-year-old from the Santa Clarita Valley who first enrolled at Action Drug Rehab when he was 16. Brandon began smoking pot as young as 14-years-old which progressed to him attempting to sell marijuana at school. He was caught very quickly and automatically enrolled at Action Drug Rehab shortly after that. While Brandon was able to stay sober for approximately nine months after this incident, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health in addition to a breakup with his girlfriend which led to him relapsing with alcohol.
