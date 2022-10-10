Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award
The Santa Clarita Water Agency, (SCV Water) has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program. The program was developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – How The “UnGun” Can Provide Safety To Seniors – October 12, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Locals Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Local residents made up the majority of people in the Santa Clarita Valley weekend arrests, officials said. Between Friday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 20 people, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
Flood Advisory In Effect For Santa Clarita
A flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) is in effect for areas in the Santa Clarita Valley until the afternoon. The NWS issued a warning of urban flooding and minor mud/debris flows near burn areas for the Santa Clarita Valley and adjacent foothills and mountains. “Rain rates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our hosts Cary and Robbie sit down with Brandon, a 19-year-old from the Santa Clarita Valley who first enrolled at Action Drug Rehab when he was 16. Brandon began smoking pot as young as 14-years-old which progressed to him attempting to sell marijuana at school. He was caught very quickly and automatically enrolled at Action Drug Rehab shortly after that. While Brandon was able to stay sober for approximately nine months after this incident, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health in addition to a breakup with his girlfriend which led to him relapsing with alcohol.
Comments / 0