NBC Miami
Serial Shoplifting Suspect Jailed After Broward County Stores Targeted
A North Lauderdale man is facing several grand theft charges for a series of store thefts in May. Denzel Ezekiel Xavier Wilson, 23, was arrested Tuesday and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond. According to the arrest reports, Wilson walked into a Best Buy store in Plantation May...
WSVN-TV
Thieves caught on camera stealing 2 Yamaha wave runners in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera sailing away with a pair of personal watercraft. A man could be seen rolling the stolen rides down a driveway as a truck pulls up. Now, the owner is hoping to track down these crooks. Within minutes, the thieves were...
Click10.com
Police arrest man in connection with armed jewelry store robbery in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested a man who was caught robbing a jewelry store in Lauderhill. The robbery happened on Wednesday at Immanuel Jewelry Store, 1315 N. State Road 7. Lauderhill police said that the male suspect was identified as 18-year-old Everton Francis. According to the affidavit, Francis...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after robbery victim shot in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a robbery victim was shot in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies responded to the 1900 block of State Road 7 after learning the victim had been shot Wednesday night. Authorities said the victim was driven in a private...
South Florida man accused of molesting disabled teenager
A South Florida man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a partially blind 15-year-old with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
Police officer accused of illegally pawning service weapons, including AR-15 rifle
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. — A police officer is facing several charges after investigators said he stole another officer’s credit card and sold several department-issued weapons, including an AR-15 rifle. Leonardo Carbo, an officer with the Hialeah Gardens Police Department, was arrested on several charges, including credit card fraud...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
Suspect turns gun on himself after shooting another man, barricading himself inside house
MIAMI -- A man who allegedly shot another man at a local apartment complex before barricading himself into a Miami home was in critical condition after he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.The unidentified suspect was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was suffering from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.A second man was allegedly shot in the hand by the suspect and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The unidentified victim is expected to survive although information about his condition was not immediately released.It was not clear how the two men know each other and what led to the gunfire, which occurred at 1 p.m. at the Gardens of Pinecrest Apartments in Pinecrest.The suspect returned to his home located in the 107th block of 72nd Avenue, where police said he barricaded himself inside.SWAT officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to the home as two 20-year-old women fled the residence. The officers entered the home after about a 90-minute standoff and found the wounded suspect.
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday Night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue. Surveillance video sent by...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot in Pinecrest, barricaded suspect in critical condition
PINECREST, Fla. – A man was in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon, after Pinecrest police say he barricaded himself in a home in the village after shooting another man at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the chain of events began just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when the 30-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Security camera captures suspect stealing phones at Boost Mobile store in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee chased after a man who ran out of a Boost Mobile store, Monday afternoon. The store’s manager, Lazaro Perona said the crook got away with three pricey iPhone, which totaled about $3,000. “I mean it hurts because we work really hard for...
bulletin-news.com
Mother Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward
As officials continue their investigation, the distraught mother of a tow truck driver who was slain over the weekend while assisting a car on the Florida Turnpike in Broward is speaking out. Just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Darryl Brooks, 22, was murdered in Plantation, Florida, near Sunrise Boulevard, on...
NBC Miami
Man Killed in Shooting in Wynwood Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a shooting in a Wynwood neighborhood that claimed the life of one man late Tuesday night. Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds being fired in...
WSVN-TV
Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash finds one of her labrador mixes; second dog still missing
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after one of her precious animals is found after it ran off after a frightening car accident. Sparkle the dog is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming the neighborhood, which was about two miles from the crash site.
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
bulletin-news.com
SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home
Monday night, SWAT personnel were dispatched to a Fort Lauderdale residence where a guy had been holed up inside for many hours. Before six o’clock in the evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a report about a domestic incident at a house close to the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.
WSVN-TV
Recordings released of fake active shooter swatting calls at multiple South Florida high schools
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troubling calls that caused scares at multiple South Florida schools have now been released. The voice behind the calls was revealed Wednesday, and what was said includes heavy breathing, as he tried to act panicked in the prank phone calls. Police released the voice behind...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student. Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral. She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with...
