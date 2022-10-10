ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge

Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect turns gun on himself after shooting another man, barricading himself inside house

MIAMI -- A man who allegedly shot another man at a local apartment complex before barricading himself into a Miami home was in critical condition after he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.The unidentified suspect was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was suffering from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.A second man was allegedly shot in the hand by the suspect and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The unidentified victim is expected to survive although information about his condition was not immediately released.It was not clear how the two men know each other and what led to the gunfire, which occurred at 1 p.m. at the Gardens of Pinecrest Apartments in Pinecrest.The suspect returned to his home located in the 107th block of 72nd Avenue, where police said he barricaded himself inside.SWAT officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to the home as two 20-year-old women fled the residence. The officers entered the home after about a 90-minute standoff and found the wounded suspect.
MIAMI, FL
bulletin-news.com

Mother Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward

As officials continue their investigation, the distraught mother of a tow truck driver who was slain over the weekend while assisting a car on the Florida Turnpike in Broward is speaking out. Just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Darryl Brooks, 22, was murdered in Plantation, Florida, near Sunrise Boulevard, on...
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

Man Killed in Shooting in Wynwood Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in a Wynwood neighborhood that claimed the life of one man late Tuesday night. Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds being fired in...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash finds one of her labrador mixes; second dog still missing

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after one of her precious animals is found after it ran off after a frightening car accident. Sparkle the dog is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming the neighborhood, which was about two miles from the crash site.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bulletin-news.com

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

Monday night, SWAT personnel were dispatched to a Fort Lauderdale residence where a guy had been holed up inside for many hours. Before six o’clock in the evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a report about a domestic incident at a house close to the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student. Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral. She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with...
DORAL, FL

