The FADER
Tove Lo details a self-acceptance struggle in new song “Grapefruit”
Tove Lo has shared the fifth and final single from her forthcoming fifth studio LP. “Grapefruit” is out now alongside a cinematic visual treatment courtesy of Lisette Donkersloot, and Dirt Femme is due out this Friday (October 14) via Tove’s own, brand new indie label, Pretty Swede Records.
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
NME
Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’
FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
Sade Are Recording New Music
Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
Watch the nightmarish animated video for explosive new Architects single A New Moral Low Ground
Brighton's finest return with another killer single ahead of new album The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit
Guitar World Magazine
The missing Beatles bass and the one track that Paul McCartney refused to play on
Abbey Road was at No.1 this week in 1969. We take a look back at a seminal moment for McCartney and the fab four. When the Beatles went into Abbey Road Studios to record the ‘Paperback Writer’ sessions on 13th April 1966, they were looking to experiment with a new bass sound. At the time, the group were said to have been listening to Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye and other Stax recordings, where the bass content was a lot stronger and often at the forefront of the mix.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Oct. 14
M.I.A. became one of the first major musical stars of the Internet era, as songs like "Paper Planes" made their way from MP3 blogs to radio playlists. Now six albums into her career, she's back with her first album since 2016: Mata finds her sounding creatively reinvigorated, with brightly catchy songs that recall her early breakthrough work.
Guitar World Magazine
Blink-182 release Edging, their first new song with Tom DeLonge in 10 years
The track arrives just days after the trio announced their hotly-rumored reunion – which will see DeLonge, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker set off on a mammoth global tour – and release a brand-new album – in 2023. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar...
NME
Moira Dela Torre, Nadine Lustre, Kiana Valenciano and more win big at 13th Star Awards for Music
Moira Dela Torre has swept the 13th Star Awards for Music, taking home the night’s two biggest honours with her sophomore studio album ‘Patawad’. Full house: Ben&Ben return with their second album and “a multiverse of madness”. The singer triumphed in the headlining Album of the...
NME
Stormzy announces new album ‘This Is What I Mean’
Stormzy has shared details of his highly anticipated third album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, set for global release next month. Returning to social media after almost three years, Stormzy shared the new album’s artwork on Instagram today (October 12), depicting a letter sat on a doorstep with the album title printed on it.
Dave Grohl Said 1 Beatles Song Has a Bass Line That Sounds Like It’s From ‘Outer Space’
Dave Grohl praised the bass line from a Beatles song. John Lennon liked the song as well even though he felt it was meaningless.
AOL Corp
2022 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The 2022 American Music Awards nominations have arrived!. The hottest acts in music will reunite for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in November. This year, reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny leads the pack with a whopping eight nominations! If he were to sweep, he'd tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most awards won in a single year!
NME
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new cover of Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’
Bruce Springsteen has released ‘Nightshift’, a cover of the Commodores original, lifted from the singer’s forthcoming album. ‘Nightshift’ first appeared on the tracklist of Commodores’ titular 1985 album, and was written as a tribute to Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson (both of whom died the year prior). For his part, Springsteen stays true to the original, carrying the soulful tune atop a supporting band of brass, strings and backing vocalists.
Girl in Red Releases New Song “October Passed Me By”: Listen
Girl in red—aka Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven—has returned with her first new single of the year. The new song, “October Passed Me By,” is the sequel to Ulven’s 2018 hit “We Fell in Love in October.” She produced the new single with the National’s Aaron Dessner. Listen to “October Passed Me By” below.
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview
Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
Listen to Weyes Blood’s New Song “Grapevine”
Weyes Blood has shared a song from her new album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. It’s called “Grapevine,” and you can listen to it below. “Grapevine” is a road song set along the titular stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5. “Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other,” Natalie Mering said of the track in press materials. “We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
Space Force: a revealing glimpse into the peculiar musical mind of Todd Rundgren
Extra! Extra! Read all about it! World in shock as Todd Rundgren makes weird album Space Force
