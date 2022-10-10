Read full article on original website
With AG Maura Healey in town, Western Mass. makes bid to get its ‘fair share’
Fresh off her first debate in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, Attorney General Maura Healey spent Thursday afternoon in the Pioneer Valley, where supporters and elected officials hoped to show her a region they said needed her support if she claimed the state’s highest office. At businesses in Northampton, in...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage
Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
iBerkshires.com
Heavy Rain, High Winds to Hit the Berkshires
Thursday's warm temperatures are about to be doused by heavy rain on Thursday evening. Berkshire residents awoke to temperatures in the 60s (we're not completely sure since we are missing our MountainOne clock) as the past few days have seen warmer air in the region. But Accuweather is warning of wind, rain, thunderstorms and the potential for isolated tornadoes as colder air pushes in from the west.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 won off of ‘The Price is Right’ lottery ticket
A $500,000 lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Massachusetts was claimed on Wednesday. The prize was won playing “The Price Is Right” game and was bought from Cumberland Farms on County St. in Attleboro. There were also two $100,000 scratch-off tickets also claimed on Wednesday. One was from playing...
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
Best place to eat in New England: Yelp says it’s Jayd Bun in R.I.
The best place to eat in New England is in Rhode Island, according to Yelp. The website named Jayd Bun as the best place to eat in New England on a new top 100 list Tuesday. The restaurant, according to Yelp, specializes in “comfort food” that chef Annie Parisi grew up with in Tianjin, China.
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds Thursday evening
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Thursday afternoon and evening for heavy rain and strong gusty winds.
Snow hurricane: Mass. once got 30 inches of snow in early October
On Oct. 10, 1804, a “snow hurricane” hit Massachusetts and killed 13 people, according to the National Weather Service. “What was thought to be a hurricane hit southern New England,” the weather service tweeted. “Unseasonably cold air wrapped into the storm and brought heavy snow inland!”
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $15 million won off of scratch-off ticket
A $15 million lottery ticket was claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday. The scratch-off for the “Millions” game was sold at a Mr. Mike’s Mobil in Leominster. This is the highest prize on the “Millions” game, with 1 in 6,048,000 odds of winning. The prize can divided over 20 years, awarding the winner $750,000 a year, or taken as a cash option, which is a one-time, lump-sum payment.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Adopt a kitten: Cats flown from Florida to Springfield after Hurricane Ian
Animals displaced by Hurricane Ian have been flown to northern states following the overflow in Florida shelters, and Massachusetts has multiple shelters stepping up to take them in. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have been taking in animals over the past few weeks and have recently joined forces to...
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
westernmassnews.com
Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
