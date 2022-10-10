ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage

Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
Heavy Rain, High Winds to Hit the Berkshires

Thursday's warm temperatures are about to be doused by heavy rain on Thursday evening. Berkshire residents awoke to temperatures in the 60s (we're not completely sure since we are missing our MountainOne clock) as the past few days have seen warmer air in the region. But Accuweather is warning of wind, rain, thunderstorms and the potential for isolated tornadoes as colder air pushes in from the west.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $15 million won off of scratch-off ticket

A $15 million lottery ticket was claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday. The scratch-off for the “Millions” game was sold at a Mr. Mike’s Mobil in Leominster. This is the highest prize on the “Millions” game, with 1 in 6,048,000 odds of winning. The prize can divided over 20 years, awarding the winner $750,000 a year, or taken as a cash option, which is a one-time, lump-sum payment.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
