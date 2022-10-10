Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Iguana Is a Very Popular Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week
The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
kslnewsradio.com
11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit
SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Utah health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
Panel explores legalizing psychotherapeutics in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday a panel of doctors, therapists and researchers met to discuss how psychotherapeutics could help in addressing mental health in Utah. “My hope is that we can get these patients off of pharmaceuticals that are just continuing the cycle and that we can actually treat these diseases at their […]
KUTV
New 'go-to' treatment for ED offered in Utah
KUTV — Andrew from Wasatch Medical Clinic spoke to David about a new treatment for ED. For more information visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2,...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
BYU Newsnet
Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic
Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
eastidahonews.com
Ever wanted to be a blacksmith? This Utah family can teach you
MALAD — For some, relaxation is a lake and fishing pole. Others relax with a good book and a comfy chair. Carson Pate relaxes by standing over a 3,000-degree forge and hammering a 1,200-degree piece of steel into submission. Pate took his first blacksmithing class with Neil and Kirt...
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
KSLTV
Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19
SANDY, Utah — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. “The longer I have it, the worse it’s getting,” she said. It’s been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them,...
purewow.com
13 Charming Small Towns in Utah
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
KUTV
Utah homeowners can now submit applications for assistance on pandemic-era mortgage relief
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some struggling homeowners are finally able to hand in their applications to receive assistance on a pandemic-era mortgage relief program. This comes a few weeks after 2News Investigates discovered that $66 million in federal funding for that program had been sitting in state coffers since the beginning of the year.
Comments / 0