Lehi, UT

buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit

SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Panel explores legalizing psychotherapeutics in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday a panel of doctors, therapists and researchers met to discuss how psychotherapeutics could help in addressing mental health in Utah.  “My hope is that we can get these patients off of pharmaceuticals that are just continuing the cycle and that we can actually treat these diseases at their […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

New 'go-to' treatment for ED offered in Utah

KUTV — Andrew from Wasatch Medical Clinic spoke to David about a new treatment for ED. For more information visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
BYU Newsnet

Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic

Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Ever wanted to be a blacksmith? This Utah family can teach you

MALAD — For some, relaxation is a lake and fishing pole. Others relax with a good book and a comfy chair. Carson Pate relaxes by standing over a 3,000-degree forge and hammering a 1,200-degree piece of steel into submission. Pate took his first blacksmithing class with Neil and Kirt...
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19

SANDY, Utah — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. “The longer I have it, the worse it’s getting,” she said. It’s been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them,...
SANDY, UT
purewow.com

13 Charming Small Towns in Utah

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE

