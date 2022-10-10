Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Releases Statement On Southern’s Pepper Spray Incident
A lot of media attention has been given to the Friday, Oct. 7 fight between two – and at one point three – students at a Southern Guilford High School game, in part because the fight was caught on video and was quite intense. In fact, it was...
rhinotimes.com
Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys
In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
rhinotimes.com
Health Department Attempts To Fill Void Of Former East Greensboro Clinic
Guilford County’s former Evans-Blount Clinic was established by Guilford County government and its partners in 2010 to provide low-cost medical care to residents in East Greensboro. While the clinic is no longer offering those services, county health officials are trying to get the word out to the public that...
rhinotimes.com
County’s Health Services Getting A Lot More Mobile
For just over a century, people with health needs have been coming to the Guilford County Health Department. It was the first county health department in North Carolina and the second in the United States. While some things have remained the same since 1911, now, in late 2022, the department is taking vaccines, exams, clinics, education events and other services out into the public thanks to three mobile medical units designed to serve residents in their communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rhinotimes.com
City Council Holding ‘Strategy Session’ On Thursday
The Greensboro City Council is holding a “strategy session” beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber in city hall. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held under a tent at the Historic Magnolia House, but because the weather forecast calls for rain, the meeting was moved to the Council Chamber.
rhinotimes.com
City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees
One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
rhinotimes.com
The Garbage Roll Back Fines Are Back
On Nov. 1, the $25 fine for taking your garbage can to the street too early, or leaving it out on the street too long, is scheduled to go into effect. The $25 fine included in the City of Greensboro 2022-2023 budget was to go into effect on July 1. However, after the City Council learned of the new fine in July, the implementation of the new source of revenue for the city was postponed for 120 days.
rhinotimes.com
Post-Pandemic County Elections Are Still Complicated Affairs
When Charlie Collicutt became the director of the Guilford County Board of Elections, there was no way he could know what he was getting into – namely, that he’d need to hold elections in the middle of a pandemic and also at a time when a large number of people wouldn’t trust the outcomes.
RELATED PEOPLE
rhinotimes.com
Virtual Candidate Forum Series May Help Voters Choose
In order to help voters know who to vote for in the election – one that’s now just around the corner – a large group of community and education organizations have joined forces to host the virtual “4 Our Future” candidate forum series. This series,...
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Oct. 13, 2022
This letter is in reference to Linda Welborn, candidate for Guilford County Board of Education, District 4. Linda has been a singular voice of reason and practical leadership for over a decade! Imagine her accomplishments if we had eight other board members like Linda. She is a dedicated public servant....
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project
Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
rhinotimes.com
Animal Shelter Badly Needs Your Help To Keep From Euthanizing Animals
It’s a statewide as well as national phenomenon. People who snapped up pets at animal shelters during the pandemic are going back to work and giving up those pets and that’s led to overcrowding at Guilford County’s animal shelter and at other shelters around the country. Now Guilford County Animal Services is introducing a new program called “Stray to Foster” to help address the large number of strays and surrenders coming into the new facility officially known as the Guilford County Animal Resource Center.
Comments / 0