ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
rhinotimes.com

Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys

In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County’s Health Services Getting A Lot More Mobile

For just over a century, people with health needs have been coming to the Guilford County Health Department. It was the first county health department in North Carolina and the second in the United States. While some things have remained the same since 1911, now, in late 2022, the department is taking vaccines, exams, clinics, education events and other services out into the public thanks to three mobile medical units designed to serve residents in their communities.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Davidson County, NC
Davidson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Holding ‘Strategy Session’ On Thursday

The Greensboro City Council is holding a “strategy session” beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber in city hall. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held under a tent at the Historic Magnolia House, but because the weather forecast calls for rain, the meeting was moved to the Council Chamber.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees

One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

The Garbage Roll Back Fines Are Back

On Nov. 1, the $25 fine for taking your garbage can to the street too early, or leaving it out on the street too long, is scheduled to go into effect. The $25 fine included in the City of Greensboro 2022-2023 budget was to go into effect on July 1. However, after the City Council learned of the new fine in July, the implementation of the new source of revenue for the city was postponed for 120 days.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Post-Pandemic County Elections Are Still Complicated Affairs

When Charlie Collicutt became the director of the Guilford County Board of Elections, there was no way he could know what he was getting into – namely, that he’d need to hold elections in the middle of a pandemic and also at a time when a large number of people wouldn’t trust the outcomes.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Rogers
rhinotimes.com

Virtual Candidate Forum Series May Help Voters Choose

In order to help voters know who to vote for in the election – one that’s now just around the corner – a large group of community and education organizations have joined forces to host the virtual “4 Our Future” candidate forum series. This series,...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Oct. 13, 2022

This letter is in reference to Linda Welborn, candidate for Guilford County Board of Education, District 4. Linda has been a singular voice of reason and practical leadership for over a decade! Imagine her accomplishments if we had eight other board members like Linda. She is a dedicated public servant....
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project

Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Animal Shelter Badly Needs Your Help To Keep From Euthanizing Animals

It’s a statewide as well as national phenomenon. People who snapped up pets at animal shelters during the pandemic are going back to work and giving up those pets and that’s led to overcrowding at Guilford County’s animal shelter and at other shelters around the country. Now Guilford County Animal Services is introducing a new program called “Stray to Foster” to help address the large number of strays and surrenders coming into the new facility officially known as the Guilford County Animal Resource Center.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy