ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project

Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Holding ‘Strategy Session’ On Thursday

The Greensboro City Council is holding a “strategy session” beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber in city hall. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held under a tent at the Historic Magnolia House, but because the weather forecast calls for rain, the meeting was moved to the Council Chamber.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Controversial development proposal in Jamestown postponed after community concerns

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) – The Jamestown Town Council unanimously agreed to postpone its decision on a controversial development proposal.   It was standing room only in the Jamestown Civic Center as town leaders heard from the town planner, developer and residents concerned about the proposal on Tuesday. Representatives from D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the United […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
rhinotimes.com

The Garbage Roll Back Fines Are Back

On Nov. 1, the $25 fine for taking your garbage can to the street too early, or leaving it out on the street too long, is scheduled to go into effect. The $25 fine included in the City of Greensboro 2022-2023 budget was to go into effect on July 1. However, after the City Council learned of the new fine in July, the implementation of the new source of revenue for the city was postponed for 120 days.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerfield, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees

One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?

QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Graham warehouse fire raises concerns about city’s water system

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County agencies had to bring water to the scene of the textile mill fire in Graham Tuesday night. The city’s fire chief said issues with the water system prompted the response. The flames broke out at about 9:15 p.m. at the Old Culp Weaving Warehouse on East Parker Street. Graham […]
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subdivision#The Planning Board#Centerfield R
elonnewsnetwork.com

New Elon University residence hall plans shared with Town of Elon council

Construction plans for a new Elon University residence hall were presented to Elon Town Council at the regular meeting on Oct. 11. The council also approved a budgetary amendment and heard a presentation from the town of Elon Fire Chief Landon Massey. Set to break ground on June 1, the...
ELON, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Votes To Spend $535,000 On Doorway Project

The Greensboro City Council approved a motion to spend $535,000 on “Pallet House” units at a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. The motion to approve the sole source contract with Pallet PBC Inc. for $535,000 passed on a 7-1 vote with Councilmember Zack Matheny voting no and Councilmember Yvonne Johnson absent.
GREENSBORO, NC
Elkin Tribune

Elkin Town Board appoints Hayes

Alvin Hayes joins the Elkin Town Board. Mayor Sam Bishop shakes hands with Alvin Hayes, the newly appointment member of the town board. The Elkin Town Board welcomed its newest member at the start of its Monday meeting. Mayor Sam Bishop said he had asked the board to consider appointing a new member to fill the vacant seat on the board.
ELKIN, NC
rhinotimes.com

County’s Health Services Getting A Lot More Mobile

For just over a century, people with health needs have been coming to the Guilford County Health Department. It was the first county health department in North Carolina and the second in the United States. While some things have remained the same since 1911, now, in late 2022, the department is taking vaccines, exams, clinics, education events and other services out into the public thanks to three mobile medical units designed to serve residents in their communities.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rhinotimes.com

Virtual Candidate Forum Series May Help Voters Choose

In order to help voters know who to vote for in the election – one that’s now just around the corner – a large group of community and education organizations have joined forces to host the virtual “4 Our Future” candidate forum series. This series,...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Building on fire in Graham on East Parker Street

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Graham. The cause of the fire at a textile mill that was formally Culp Weaving on East Parker Street is unknown at this time. Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley believes the fire was a result of the building not having running electricity. […]
GRAHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys

In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Oct. 13, 2022

This letter is in reference to Linda Welborn, candidate for Guilford County Board of Education, District 4. Linda has been a singular voice of reason and practical leadership for over a decade! Imagine her accomplishments if we had eight other board members like Linda. She is a dedicated public servant....
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New 'pallet shelters' for homeless individuals coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council has approved the purchase of temporary pallet shelters to help those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. The shelters are approximately 64 square feet in size and will feature two single beds and heat source. There will also be a mobile bathroom on-site, along with case management and overnight security.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy