Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Oct. 6-8?

Watch our video of the top 10 plays of the week and choose your favorite

The SBLive Sports staff watched a whole bunch of highlights from last weekend's full slate of high school football across the nation and picked our top 10.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite.

The voting will conclude Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Descriptions of each play are below the poll.

(Luke Luchini photo by Stanley Brewster ; video by Jordyn Bennett)

1. Manteca (California)

Blake Nichelson takes a handoff on a punt return, traverses the field and bulldozes into the end zone.

2. Fairhope (Alabama)

Caden Creel puts as good a spin move on a defender as you'll ever see and races for a TD.

3. White Station (Tennessee)

Greg Mangle steals what looks like a clear touchdown and turns it into an interception.

4. Southern Door (Wisconsin)

Jack Peterson uses the defender's helmet to help him make a long, leaping reception.

5. Mexico Senior (Missouri)

Jordan Shelton never gives up on the play, making a spectacular juggling grab.

6. Miami Central (Florida)

Keyone Jenkins waits for a hole to open, then looks more like a linebacker than a quarterback at the goal line.

7. Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Luke Luchini waits for the bounce on a Hail Mary reception to keep Rocky Mountain's hopes alive.

8. Hackley School (New York)

Matthew Kearns shows speed, shiftiness and stick-to-itiveness on 75-yard punt return for a touchdown.

9. Katy (Texas)

Micah Sweats rises high to make an improbable one-handed interception over the receiver.

10. Dover Area (Pennsylvania)

Thomas Smyser shows off his sticky right hand on phenomenal grab while falling backward.

—