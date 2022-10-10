Read full article on original website
FinTech IPO Index Down 5.5% as 3Q Earnings Roll Out
Even some double-digit surges in some of our beaten-down companies weren’t enough to keep the overall FinTech IPO index in positive territory this week. The overall index slipped by 5.5% through the past five sessions and now stands 46.6% lower for the year. Granted, there was a dearth in...
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity
Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Startup Funding Drops 37% in Q3 YOY; Ark Investment Stands by Bitcoin $1M Prediction
Ripple has announced its first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customer in France as it teams with Parisian payment provider Lemonway, a press release said. The partnership will let Lemonway use the Ripplenet ODL, leveraging XRP for crypto-enabled payments to bolster its treasury payment processes. The partnership will let Lemonway drive operational efficiencies, as it won’t have to pre-fund accounts abroad – and they’ll have the opportunity to use previously trapped pre-funded capital to grow business.
Retailers Scramble for Every Conversion as JPMorgan’s Dimon Highlights Looming Recession
If it was anybody other than the CEO of the nation’s largest bank, it would be easier to ignore. But when J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon puts the country on a six-to-ninth-month recession alert, it’s hard not to take note. Dimon’s warning comes in the wake of PYMNTS’...
Vista Equity Partners to Buy Security Awareness Firm KnowBe4 for $4.6B
Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 is to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The per share purchase price of $24.90 is 44% higher than KnowBe4’s closing price on Sept. 16, which was the last full trading day before Vista disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal, the two companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 12) press release.
Venture Fund Backing Already Tops 2021
Investors backed venture funds with more money so far this year than all of 2021, with a flurry of activity in recent months that offset a cooling period at the start of 2022 with the decline of tech stocks. Venture funds saw $151 billion in backing in the first nine...
Kroger strikes $25 billion deal for Albertsons to create supermarket titan
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grocer Kroger Co (KR.N) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a $24.6 billion deal that would create a supermarket behemoth to take on leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N).
JPMorgan profits fall; bank stores cash for coming downturn
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third quarter profit fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in an economic recession that CEO Jamie Dimon has said could come in six to nine months. The nation’s largest bank by assets posted a profit of $9.74 billion, or $3.12 a share, down from a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results did beat Wall Street’s expectations of $2.90 a share, according to FactSet. While the bank...
BNP Paribas to Buy B2B FinTech Kantox
BNP Paribas has agreed to buy Kantox, a fintech working on automating currency risk management, to help add more automation to B2B cross-border work, a press release said. Kantox has a software solution that offers a rebundling of the Corporate FX workflow, with a “one-stop-shop, API-driven” strategy. BNP Paribas will integrate the company’s work and extend them to more companies globally.
Google Cloud, Coinbase Team to Serve Web3 Developers
Google Cloud and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have formed a long-term partnership that aims to better serve Web3 developers. Coinbase selected Google Cloud as a strategic cloud provider to create advanced exchange and data services, the companies said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11). Per the release, Coinbase will utilize...
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy
PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
OCC Chief Michael J. Hsu Says Regulators Must Monitor 3 Risks of Crypto
Months of turbulence in the cryptocurrency industry have made it clear that financial regulators must be cautious about how they allow crypto and the traditional finance system to interact, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu said Tuesday (Oct. 11). In a speech delivered at DC Fintech Week 2022,...
Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform
Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
Today in the Connected Economy: Google, Coinbase Partner on Web3
Today in the connected economy, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase taps Google Cloud for a project designed to better serve Web3 developers. Plus, Grubhub launches a massive expansion of its robot food delivery project, while PayPal rolls out its PayPal Zettle Terminal mobile point-of-sale (POS) solution for American retailers. Google Cloud and...
Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?
Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?. FinTechs have rapidly become an integral part of the United States banking ecosystem. Sixty-eight million consumers across the country use FinTechs such as Chime, Sofi and Ally, and 30 million consumers use such FinTechs as their primary financial institution (FI) in place of traditional banks — and their numbers are growing stronger with each passing year.
Supermarkets Kroger, Albertsons Could Combine
Two of the country’s biggest supermarket chains, Albertsons and Kroger, are reportedly in talks to merge in a deal that could have a potential market value of about $50 billion. Negotiations could conclude this week and result in an agreement, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Oct. 13) citing unnamed sources...
Startup CFO Says Tight Funding Market Creates More Sustainable Businesses
When Quan Zhang, joined specialty healthcare startup Thirty Madison last month to become the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO) following a 20-year stint at Pfizer and Sanofi, she was prepared for — and looking forward to — the change. Although the scale and funding protocols in...
EMEA Daily: Mastercard Backs nClude to Boost Financial Inclusion, FinTech in Egypt
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mastercard announced an investment in Egypt’s FinTech-focused venture capital platform nClude and HSBC launched a new digital receivables finance solution. London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger on Tuesday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with...
Youth-Focused Finance Platform Step Raises $300M
Step, a financial platform aimed at teens and young adults, has raised $300 million in debt funding, bringing the company’s total raised capital to $500 million. “With this new round of funding, Step will accelerate investments in product infrastructure and continue to bring ground-breaking financial products to the next generation,” the company said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
