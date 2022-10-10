Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after hitting tree with car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was ejected from his Volvo SUV after striking a tree around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said. He suffered trauma to the body and...
Police investigating crash that left motorcyclist dead in Lake County
Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in unincorporated Lake Bluff. Early investigations show a motorcyclist was traveling north on route 41 near Washington Avenue when he hit an SUV in front of him, unable to slow down in time.
CBS News
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
fox32chicago.com
2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police
CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Maywood police search for man wanted in connection to death of 17-year-old student
CHICAGO - After one man was charged with the murder of a 17-year-old student, Maywood police are searching for a second suspect. Rigoberto Estrella, a 32-year-old from Melrose Park, was charged with first degree murder in the killing of Dyron Underwood. Underwood was killed on Sept. 16 in Maywood. Police...
wlip.com
Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed
(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
fox32chicago.com
Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
fox32chicago.com
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tenant charged after boarding house owner’s remains found in North Side freezer
CHICAGO — A woman has been charged after the remains of a boarding house owner were discovered in a North Side freezer Monday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69. On Monday at around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block […]
wlip.com
Lake Forest High School Students Face Charges After Bullet, Graffiti Incidents
(Lake Forest, IL) Several Lake Forest High School students could soon face charges over a pair of incidents at the campus. Police say one student will likely face charges after an unspent bullet was found in a hallway on October 6th. As many as three students could face charges over threatening graffiti found inside the school two days later. The expected charges have not been detailed, but the suspect students are all being referred into juvenile court. The investigation into the matter remains open.
fox32chicago.com
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed, robbed after argument breaks out on Red Line train
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The 25-year-old began arguing with two males who were riding the Red Line around 10:10 p.m., police said. The group got off the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by car after trying to run across Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A man was struck by a vehicle while trying to run across several lanes of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old attempted to cross the 2800 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 35-year-old woman who was driving northbound, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
'Not a random act': Kenosha man killed near 24th and 63rd
The Kenosha Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
Police chase of stolen car in Gary ends in crash; leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
GARY, Ind (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen U-Haul died after crashing into an SUV, hitting a utility pole, and rolling over during a high-speed police chase in Gary Wednesday evening.Around 5:47 p.m., a license plate reader alerted the in-car computers of a stolen vehicle passing cameras. It was located at Central Avenue and Ripley Street where a patrol officer confirmed the stolen car from Schererville. The chase began on the Indiana toll road when police put stop sticks on the road, but they didn't work.The driver later crashed after going the wrong way into oncoming traffic on 5th Avenue near Jefferson Street.One person in the red SUV hit by the stolen car was taken to the hospital by Gary EMS in unknown condition.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
No bail for Chicago woman charged with killing landlord found dismembered in freezer
In the first floor kitchen freezer, police found a severed head, dismembered arms and dismembered legs. The victim's torso has not been found.
Comments / 1