Beach Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man dies after hitting tree with car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was ejected from his Volvo SUV after striking a tree around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said. He suffered trauma to the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
BEACH PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police

CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wlip.com

Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed

(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Lake Forest High School Students Face Charges After Bullet, Graffiti Incidents

(Lake Forest, IL) Several Lake Forest High School students could soon face charges over a pair of incidents at the campus. Police say one student will likely face charges after an unspent bullet was found in a hallway on October 6th. As many as three students could face charges over threatening graffiti found inside the school two days later. The expected charges have not been detailed, but the suspect students are all being referred into juvenile court. The investigation into the matter remains open.
LAKE FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed, robbed after argument breaks out on Red Line train

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The 25-year-old began arguing with two males who were riding the Red Line around 10:10 p.m., police said. The group got off the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by car after trying to run across Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A man was struck by a vehicle while trying to run across several lanes of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old attempted to cross the 2800 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 35-year-old woman who was driving northbound, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police chase of stolen car in Gary ends in crash; leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

GARY, Ind (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen U-Haul died after crashing into an SUV, hitting a utility pole, and rolling over during a high-speed police chase in Gary Wednesday evening.Around 5:47 p.m., a license plate reader alerted the in-car computers of a stolen vehicle passing cameras. It was located at Central Avenue and Ripley Street where a patrol officer confirmed the stolen car from Schererville. The chase began on the Indiana toll road when police put stop sticks on the road, but they didn't work.The driver later crashed after going the wrong way into oncoming traffic on 5th Avenue near Jefferson Street.One person in the red SUV hit by the stolen car was taken to the hospital by Gary EMS in unknown condition.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL

