The 2022 LEO Weekly Staff Choices: Here’s What We Think Is The Best In Louisville
You got your say, now we get ours. In random and messy order (we are the Louisville Eccentric Observer, after all), here is what the LEO staffers and writers think is the best in town. We hope you find something new and exciting. Best Asian Grocery. Asian Food Mart (Formerly...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
TEN20 Joins Forces With MozzaPi And Opens New Location In The Highlands
TEN20 Craft Brewery will open its third location in the Highlands. On October 14, the public will be invited to enjoy the new taproom at 4 p.m. at the new Douglass Loop location (2200 Bardstown Road). Here’s what’s new: In addition to the usual uniquely crafted high-quality brews, TEN20 will...
LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Nightlife
2. Rainbow Room (Big Bar)
UK basketball legend Dan Issel joins Big Blue Drew on the Kentucky Dad Podcast
The Kentucky Dad Podcast was blessed to hear from someone who can only be described as Kentucky basketball royalty. All-time leading men’s basketball scorer and hoops legend Dan Issel was kind enough to grace the show with his presence, and it was terrific stuff all around. First off, if...
The Last Paristown Flea Of The Year Is Saturday, And The New Village Market Food Hall Will Be Open
The last Paristown Flea of the year is happening this Saturday (Oct. 12), but for the first time the new Village Market food hall will be open. At the Flea, you can view more than 65 vendors selling everything from Kentucky Proud products, to vintage clothes and many other treasures. The event will also serve as the grand opening of the new Village Market which features five local, independent restaurants.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
The Winners Of The 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice Awards
LEO’s most celebratory issue is back. We’re taking a break from our usual political snark, investigative journalism and localized pop culture coverage to bring you the 2022 installment of Readers’ Choice — the annual issue that unveils the results of your votes for the best people, places, businesses and organizations in Louisville.
Louisville’s Best Bars, Restaurants, Food And Drink In 2022, According To LEO’s Readers
You spoke, and we tallied the votes. Louisville is passionate about its food scene, and on the 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice ballots, that shone through. So, enjoy this slideshow of what you decided is the best food and drink in town this year. Prepare to be hungry and thirsty.
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches Tree
The witch's tree is on the corner of 6th and Park Street in Old Louisville, Kentucky. Identified by the look of the trunk, knotted and tangled. The tree also is covered with trinkets that locals and visitors have placed to show respect to the vengeful witches.
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Noche Mexican BBQ Celebrating 3 Years With A Series of Events, Including A Day of the Dead Celebration
It seems like yesterday that Noche Mexican BBQ began serving delicious food out of a renovated cathedral on Bardstown Road. But that was three years ago now, and this Louisville hot spot is celebrating its anniversary with a series of events. “Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make memories and...
PHOTOS: You May Recognize This Mansion In Mockingbird Valley With Dancing Bears In Its Yard
You may recognize this four-bedroom mansion in Louisville’s Mockingbird Valley, thanks to its three dancing bears installation at the entrance. The 3.39 acre property is near scenic River Road which runs alongside the Ohio River, and in addition to the three dancing bears at the entrance, there are also topiaries of a rabbit and elephant along the driveway, and a spectacular maze garden.
LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Places & Attractions
Want to jump around the different categories for the 2022 LEO Readers' Choice winners?
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
After Hours At The Speed Is Going Full Art Nouveau This October
5:45 – 6 p.m.: A special student performance of Medea from the UofL Theater Department. 5 – 8 p.m.: Art Making for all ages. DIY Flower Crowns/hair clip/boutonnieres. 5:30 – 6 p.m.: Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary gallery talk with Marcus Mucha, the great-grandson of Alphonse Mucha, and our curator Kim Spence.
Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Services
2. Nicholas Neumann, PLLC – Daugherty, Neumann & Aslam PLLC.
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
