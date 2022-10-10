Read full article on original website
Related
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'
The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
Giants’ Eli Manning says what impresses him the most about surprising 4-1 start
The New York Giants are looking good. Sunday featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers across the pond, allowing the Giants to improve to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning went on the Jim Rome Show to talk about his...
Giants’ Wink Martindale’s divorce from Ravens ‘turning out great for him,’ John Harbaugh says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh might never go to get into the specifics about what happened in late January when he decided it was time to cut ties with Wink Martindale. He believes, however, that his relationship with the man who has found a happy new home with the New York Giants is rock solid.
Mike McCarthy Announces Wednesday Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
It appears the Dallas Cowboys are planning on Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, under center this Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike McCarthy announced this Wednesday that Prescott, who's working his way back from hand surgery, will do some "light throwing" after practice ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly 'open' to returning to Giants
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has apparently not closed the door on a return to the New York Giants this fall. "Do I believe that OBJ is open to returning to the Giants? Yes ... obviously I’m not going to say things that are not informed. I’ll just leave it at that," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported about Beckham during the latest edition of the "Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard" podcast, according to Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.
NY Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
New York Giants List 14 Players On Wednesday Injury Report
The 4-1 New York Giants are perhaps the surprise team of the NFL season through five weeks. But it appears the Giants will have to overcome some significant injuries to improve to 5-1. The Giants listed 14 players on their Wednesday injury report, six of whom did not practice. The list includes ...
Should the New York Giants inquire about Washington’s top corner William Jackson III?
The New York Giants have found success on defense without having two stellar cornerbacks, but rather just one in Adoree Jackson. Jackson has started the year on a high note, despite getting banged up a bit against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday. In fact, he has provided solid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why New York Giants DT Dexter Lawrence may just be hitting his stride
Among the many encouraging things from the fast 4-1 start of the New York Giants season is the breakout of fourth-year defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence. The Giants selected Lawrence in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. At 24 years old, a new-look staff came in for the Giants this offseason and picked up the fifth-year option in 2023 that Lawrence was eligible for.
Yankees SP Nestor Cortes speaks on proving doubters wrong and new playoff role
At the beginning of the 2022 season, nobody anticipated that New York Yankees starter Nestor Cortés would become one of the best pitchers in baseball. Cortes has been a journeyman since joining the MLB back in 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched in 4.2 innings before taking his talents to the Bronx in 2019, pitching 66.2 innings with a 5.67 ERA.
The Yankees need one player to rise to the occasion offensively
The New York Yankees have faith that their veterans and experienced players will rise to the occasion during the postseason, but it is always risky going into uncharted territory with rookies during a playoff game, let alone a series. When the Bombers finished their August trade deadline moves, they anticipated...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0