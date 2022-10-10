ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly 'open' to returning to Giants

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has apparently not closed the door on a return to the New York Giants this fall. "Do I believe that OBJ is open to returning to the Giants? Yes ... obviously I’m not going to say things that are not informed. I’ll just leave it at that," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported about Beckham during the latest edition of the "Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard" podcast, according to Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

New York Giants List 14 Players On Wednesday Injury Report

The 4-1 New York Giants are perhaps the surprise team of the NFL season through five weeks. But it appears the Giants will have to overcome some significant injuries to improve to 5-1. The Giants listed 14 players on their Wednesday injury report, six of whom did not practice. The list includes ...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Why New York Giants DT Dexter Lawrence may just be hitting his stride

Among the many encouraging things from the fast 4-1 start of the New York Giants season is the breakout of fourth-year defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence. The Giants selected Lawrence in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. At 24 years old, a new-look staff came in for the Giants this offseason and picked up the fifth-year option in 2023 that Lawrence was eligible for.
NFL
