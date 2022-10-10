ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store

Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
ARNOLD, MO
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
mymoinfo.com

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County police investigating deadly crash Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly motor crash in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at around 12:20 about an accident on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of St. Cyr. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Woman killed in St. Louis County collision

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection. According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman with the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road. Officers found a gold-colored Chevrolet Cavalier and grey-colored Toyota Camry had been involved in a collision.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Dalph

ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

I-270 open again in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

