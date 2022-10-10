Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
St. Charles police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired Wednesday afternoon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is looking for two men involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired after noon Wednesday near Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. Officers found that...
FBI issues warning to rideshare drivers about carjacking trend in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The FBI is warning drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft to take extra precautions after seven carjacking incidents in East St. Louis since June. According to the FBI, people are using fake profiles to hide their identity when requesting pick-ups. When the driver...
FOX2now.com
Last chance to save big on clothing, toys, and more at Just Between Friends St. Charles County Sale
ST. LOUIS – Snowsuits and winter boots. You can find everything at the Just Between Friends consignment sale this weekend at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Charles County. It’s the Fall and Winter sale where shoppers will find gently used items for a great price. They also...
UMSL student mourns loss of dad from deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday morning.
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.
mymoinfo.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
Route 364 ramp in St. Charles County reopening Friday
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reopen the westbound Route 364 exit ramp to eastbound Route 94 starting Friday, Oct. 14. The ramp, located in St. Charles County, is set to reopen after the morning rush on Friday, weather permitting. This is part...
Grant’s Farm to adjust after long lines, traffic concerns at Halloween Nights
Families packed Grant's Farm over the weekend to celebrate fall festively with Halloween Nights. For some, the visit was spoiled by long lines or traffic jams.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis County police investigating deadly crash Thursday afternoon
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly motor crash in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at around 12:20 about an accident on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of St. Cyr. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection. According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman with the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road. Officers found a gold-colored Chevrolet Cavalier and grey-colored Toyota Camry had been involved in a collision.
Pet of the Week: Dalph
ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
Vitae Foundation's St. Charles Pro-Life event coming to St. Charles
Marc Cox speaks with Abby Johnson, CEO and Founder of And Then There Were None, former Planned Parenthood Director turned Pro-Life Advocate, about the upcoming Vitae Foundation’s St. Charles Pro-Life event coming to St. Charles.
KMOV
I-270 open again in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
5 On Your Side
Comments / 2